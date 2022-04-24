Draft needs heading into the weekend

Miami Dolphins Depth Chart | ESPN Visit ESPN to view the Miami Dolphins team depth chart for the current season

Trying to take an objective look at what our needs are heading into the draft based on the current depth chart.The offensive side of the ball seems very set to me. In fact, almost the entire roster seems to be set at this point. Unless they are really sour on their previous running backs, I think WR, TE, and RB are all in good shape. I also think the offensive line is probably set at this point too. Without any premium picks, I can't seem them counting on a mid to late round pick to upgrade the talent they have unless they're looking to take a project player or two that better fits McDaniel's scheme.The defensive side of the ball looks less settled to me. There is basically no one behind Van Ginkle and Phillips on the Edge. They may address that by a adding free agent after the draft like Melvin Ingram, but even then they still need some added talent. Our depth at inside linebacker is nothing to get excited about either, but at least they have a few bodies there and may decide Scarlett and Eguavoen will have to do for now.Based on the depth chart I believe we have to be targeting edge and linebacker with our 3rd and 4th picks. It also wouldn't surprise me if Grier does everything he can to trade the remaining late round picks for 2023 picks.