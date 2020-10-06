Draft Order after Four Weeks (top 15 picks)

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
10,759
Reaction score
4,430
I'm sure a lot will change between now and the end of the season, but here's the draft order after four weeks. Miami currently has picks #2 and #11 overall in round one.

1. Jets
2. Dolphins (from Texans)
3. Giants
4. Falcons
5. Jaguars
6. Washington
7. Cowboys
8. Broncos
9. Chargers
10. Vikings
11. Dolphins
12. Lions
13. Bengals
14. 49ers
15. Cardinals
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom