Draft Order after Four Weeks (top 15 picks)

I'm sure a lot will change between now and the end of the season, but here's the draft order after four weeks. Miami currently has picks #2 and #11 overall in round one.
1. Jets
2. Dolphins (from Texans)
3. Giants
4. Falcons
5. Jaguars
6. Washington
7. Cowboys
8. Broncos
9. Chargers
10. Vikings
11. Dolphins
12. Lions
13. Bengals
14. 49ers
15. Cardinals
