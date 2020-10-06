Draft Order after Four Weeks (top 15 picks)

I'm sure a lot will change between now and the end of the season, but here's the draft order after four weeks. Miami currently has picks #2 and #11 overall in round one.



1. Jets

2. Dolphins (from Texans)

3. Giants

4. Falcons

5. Jaguars

6. Washington

7. Cowboys

8. Broncos

9. Chargers

10. Vikings

11. Dolphins

12. Lions

13. Bengals

14. 49ers

15. Cardinals