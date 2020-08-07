Draft order should season not happen or conclude?

NJPHINFAN79

NJPHINFAN79

Second String
Joined
Sep 3, 2009
Messages
1,437
Reaction score
121
Location
Jersey
What would happen in a scenario where the season is cut short?

How many games would/could determine a new draft order?
Or would last years draft order remain for another cycle?
Or would it be like the NBA less wins means more chances in a lottery type setup?

I haven’t been visiting the site as often since this pandemic so my apologies if this has been discussed previously.
 
