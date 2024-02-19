Draft Pick Envy 2024

What is this place?Wait one ****ing minute....I didn't know there was a whole section of the Forum dedicated to the Draft!I'm lying, I knew it was here, I was just too lazy to look for it in the menus.Is anyone else finding themselves with serious Draft pick envy the more they research the top of this draft class.I might be buying into the hype but this draft seems bonkers at the top or am I wrong?There is gonna be at least 6 Starting QBs in this draft. I wonder where Tua would rank if he was coming out in this draft. Joe Shadd is calling this the best QB class since 1983.The Top 3 WRs look like immediate impact players and then theres the apple of my eye Brock Bowers!I'd LOVE to get Joe Alt.I'm sure we will end up with someone ill love at #21 but damn I just don't see us getting an impact player like the guys that will be taken in the 5 to 15 range.