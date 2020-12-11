Draft Pick Range This Week depending on Results

TrinidadDolfan
There is a logjam of teams with 4 and 5 wins.
Currently our 1 a) pick stands at #9.
If the dice rolls our way this weekend, our pick can climb as high as #6.
If everything works against us then we could slide as low as #13.
Best Case:
Houston - Loss
Philly - Win
Carolina - Win
Atlanta - Win
Denver - Win
Washington - Win
Detroit - Win
Chicago - Win
49ers - Lose
Worst Case:
Opposite of above
Working against us is Houston's SOS which is higher than the bunch (excepting Denver) at 547
