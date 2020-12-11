Draft Pick Range This Week depending on Results

There is a logjam of teams with 4 and 5 wins.



Currently our 1 a) pick stands at #9.



If the dice rolls our way this weekend, our pick can climb as high as #6.



If everything works against us then we could slide as low as #13.



Best Case:

Houston - Loss

Philly - Win

Carolina - Win

Atlanta - Win

Denver - Win

Washington - Win

Detroit - Win

Chicago - Win

49ers - Lose



Worst Case:

Opposite of above



Working against us is Houston's SOS which is higher than the bunch (excepting Denver) at 547