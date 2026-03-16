Draft: Position Targets?

I FIRMLY believe that for the coaches to run their defense even remotely successfully, they MUST have a hand down Defensive End that can set the Edge on running downs, as well as supply moderate sack numbers. Chubb-like numbers, if you will.



THAT position is tough to fill... tougher than a Guard, tougher than a CB. There are lots of playable Guards and CBs almost every year, but a 3 down DE? That's a rarer animal. You can find run-down DEs fairly easily, just like you can find run down SS LBs fairly easily but finding one that projects to 8-10 sacks after a couple of years? That's tough, and unbelievably expensive in FA.



I know this isn't a popular opinion, but Keldric Faulk is the guy that I have singled on my draft board. There are a couple of others that could work later: Zion Young, but he has character red flags; maybe TJ Parker... there are a couple of others... but Faulk is my guy. He's only 20 years old and usually is mocked in the 11-20 range in mock drafts. He fits and I take him if he's there.... even better if I can find a way to trade down a few spots.