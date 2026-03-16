 Draft: Position Targets? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Draft: Position Targets?

That's right. So where is the draft heaviest -has loads of players available- in those positions listed by Feverdream?

We have, thus far, eight (8) selections...which position must be chosen, no BA player for now, per selection--in a perfect world?

This year's draft is loaded with quality CBs, right? If so, I would think, that a CB might come later in the draft -if I'm right about those position players (CBs) being in abundance- and not be a selected position at eight. Am I right, unsure?
 
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I think Fever is on target with his list, but more specifically Miami needs an edge setter. That's why I think Faulk at 11 or Jacas at 43 make a ton of sense.

I'd also add tight end to the list.
 
Also, which potentially available players do you see as being productive playmakers as rooks?

Just curious with this question. 👍
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I think Fever is on target with his list, but more specifically Miami needs an edge setter. That's why I think Faulk at 11 or Jacas at 43 make a ton of sense.

I'd also add tight end to the list.
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edge setter at 11 is ridiculous imo
 
I FIRMLY believe that for the coaches to run their defense even remotely successfully, they MUST have a hand down Defensive End that can set the Edge on running downs, as well as supply moderate sack numbers. Chubb-like numbers, if you will.

THAT position is tough to fill... tougher than a Guard, tougher than a CB. There are lots of playable Guards and CBs almost every year, but a 3 down DE? That's a rarer animal. You can find run-down DEs fairly easily, just like you can find run down SS LBs fairly easily but finding one that projects to 8-10 sacks after a couple of years? That's tough, and unbelievably expensive in FA.

I know this isn't a popular opinion, but Keldric Faulk is the guy that I have singled on my draft board. There are a couple of others that could work later: Zion Young, but he has character red flags; maybe TJ Parker... there are a couple of others... but Faulk is my guy. He's only 20 years old and usually is mocked in the 11-20 range in mock drafts. He fits and I take him if he's there.... even better if I can find a way to trade down a few spots.
 
One thing is for certain, the scrimmages this year are gonna be MUST-WATCH television -if they were to broadcast them, which of course they won't--the camp battles. Bummer!
 
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