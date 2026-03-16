Draft: Position Targets?

Dolphin Charlie
NEVER STOP BELIEVING!!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 9,687
- Reaction score
- 7,171
- Age
- 59
- Location
- West Miami, Florida
DE, OG, X WR, CB, S
Pretty much in that order.
edge setter at 11 is ridiculous imoI think Fever is on target with his list, but more specifically Miami needs an edge setter. That's why I think Faulk at 11 or Jacas at 43 make a ton of sense.
I'd also add tight end to the list.
Could be at 43. I do like Faulk, but I know there's been a lot of discussion on whether he can develop into more of a pass rusher.edge setter at 11 is ridiculous imo