Draft Season 🐬🐬🏈🏈

j-off-her-doll
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2009
- Messages
- 21,962
- Reaction score
- 20,371
- Location
- Dream Songs
Hey guys!
With the Combine just a couple weeks, and the draft just a couple months, away, it's a great time to check out the Draft Forum. Lots of threads, viewing the draft from different angles, and you'll find some really well-reasoned takes on players and overall draft strategy from a variety of posters I encourage you to check them out
As many of you know, Slimm retired from FH. Love Slimm, and I miss his rankings and takes, but @fishfanmiami and the staff (or maybe just him - idk tbh ) asked me to that take over for him.
So, I have rankings posted for every positional group - except P, K, and FB. My rankings are different from Slimm's in one key way: they're based on the Miami Dolphins. Most rankings you see will be general and not team-specific, which is understandable given that they're for an audience of fans of 32 different teams. But, it's not the way it works in real life. Brett Veech doesn't care if Trent McDuffie would be good on the Arizona Cardinals or if Creed Humphey would be good on the Tennessee Titans, etc.. With this being a Dolphins forum, I hope you guys will enjoy rankings based on who fits best within Miami's offensive and defensive systems.
I try to understand these players from as many angles as I can. I watch film to see what these guys do well and whether what they do well translates to the NFL; I use production metrics to measure the frequency with which they're successful and to cross-check what I'm seeing (maybe a guy made a spectacular contested catch in one of the games I watched, but it turns out he catches very few of his contested targets); and, I use athletic testing and measurements to cross-check what I'm seeing.
If you have any further questions about the process, please ask but, again, come check out the draft forum. There's lots of good discussion, as this is the time of year to dream of what could for our beloved Miami Dolphins
With the Combine just a couple weeks, and the draft just a couple months, away, it's a great time to check out the Draft Forum. Lots of threads, viewing the draft from different angles, and you'll find some really well-reasoned takes on players and overall draft strategy from a variety of posters I encourage you to check them out
As many of you know, Slimm retired from FH. Love Slimm, and I miss his rankings and takes, but @fishfanmiami and the staff (or maybe just him - idk tbh ) asked me to that take over for him.
So, I have rankings posted for every positional group - except P, K, and FB. My rankings are different from Slimm's in one key way: they're based on the Miami Dolphins. Most rankings you see will be general and not team-specific, which is understandable given that they're for an audience of fans of 32 different teams. But, it's not the way it works in real life. Brett Veech doesn't care if Trent McDuffie would be good on the Arizona Cardinals or if Creed Humphey would be good on the Tennessee Titans, etc.. With this being a Dolphins forum, I hope you guys will enjoy rankings based on who fits best within Miami's offensive and defensive systems.
I try to understand these players from as many angles as I can. I watch film to see what these guys do well and whether what they do well translates to the NFL; I use production metrics to measure the frequency with which they're successful and to cross-check what I'm seeing (maybe a guy made a spectacular contested catch in one of the games I watched, but it turns out he catches very few of his contested targets); and, I use athletic testing and measurements to cross-check what I'm seeing.
If you have any further questions about the process, please ask but, again, come check out the draft forum. There's lots of good discussion, as this is the time of year to dream of what could for our beloved Miami Dolphins