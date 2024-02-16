 Draft Season 🐬🐬🏈🏈 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Draft Season 🐬🐬🏈🏈

j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
21,962
Reaction score
20,371
Location
Dream Songs
Hey guys!

With the Combine just a couple weeks, and the draft just a couple months, away, it's a great time to check out the Draft Forum. Lots of threads, viewing the draft from different angles, and you'll find some really well-reasoned takes on players and overall draft strategy from a variety of posters 🌴 I encourage you to check them out 🥂

As many of you know, Slimm retired from FH. Love Slimm, and I miss his rankings and takes, but @fishfanmiami and the staff (or maybe just him - idk tbh 😅) asked me to that take over for him.

So, I have rankings posted for every positional group - except P, K, and FB. My rankings are different from Slimm's in one key way: they're based on the Miami Dolphins. Most rankings you see will be general and not team-specific, which is understandable given that they're for an audience of fans of 32 different teams. But, it's not the way it works in real life. Brett Veech doesn't care if Trent McDuffie would be good on the Arizona Cardinals or if Creed Humphey would be good on the Tennessee Titans, etc.. With this being a Dolphins forum, I hope you guys will enjoy rankings based on who fits best within Miami's offensive and defensive systems.

I try to understand these players from as many angles as I can. I watch film to see what these guys do well and whether what they do well translates to the NFL; I use production metrics to measure the frequency with which they're successful and to cross-check what I'm seeing (maybe a guy made a spectacular contested catch in one of the games I watched, but it turns out he catches very few of his contested targets); and, I use athletic testing and measurements to cross-check what I'm seeing.

If you have any further questions about the process, please ask 🥂🥂 but, again, come check out the draft forum. There's lots of good discussion, as this is the time of year to dream of what could for our beloved Miami Dolphins 🐬





NFL Draft Forum

Get the latest on top college prospects from FH NFL draft gurus!
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
j-off-her-doll said:
Hey guys!

With the Combine just a couple weeks, and the draft just a couple months, away, it's a great time to check out the Draft Forum. Lots of threads, viewing the draft from different angles, and you'll find some really well-reasoned takes on players and overall draft strategy from a variety of posters 🌴 I encourage you to check them out 🥂

As many of you know, Slimm retired from FH. Love Slimm, and I miss his rankings and takes, but @fishfanmiami and the staff (or maybe just him - idk tbh 😅) asked me to that take over for him.

So, I have rankings posted for every positional group - except P, K, and FB. My rankings are different from Slimm's in one key way: they're based on the Miami Dolphins. Most rankings you see will be general and not team-specific, which is understandable given that they're for an audience of fans of 32 different teams. But, it's not the way it works in real life. Brett Veech doesn't care if Trent McDuffie would be good on the Arizona Cardinals or if Creed Humphey would be good on the Tennessee Titans, etc.. With this being a Dolphins forum, I hope you guys will enjoy rankings based on who fits best within Miami's offensive and defensive systems.

I try to understand these players from as many angles as I can. I watch film to see what these guys do well and whether what they do well translates to the NFL; I use production metrics to measure the frequency with which they're successful and to cross-check what I'm seeing (maybe a guy made a spectacular contested catch in one of the games I watched, but it turns out he catches very few of his contested targets); and, I use athletic testing and measurements to cross-check what I'm seeing.

If you have any further questions about the process, please ask 🥂🥂 but, again, come check out the draft forum. There's lots of good discussion, as this is the time of year to dream of what could for our beloved Miami Dolphins 🐬





NFL Draft Forum

Get the latest on top college prospects from FH NFL draft gurus!
finheaven.com finheaven.com
Click to expand...

this is great.....you always do an awesome job with the draft so everyone should be looking forward to this.
 
j-off-her-doll said:
Hey guys!

With the Combine just a couple weeks, and the draft just a couple months, away, it's a great time to check out the Draft Forum. Lots of threads, viewing the draft from different angles, and you'll find some really well-reasoned takes on players and overall draft strategy from a variety of posters 🌴 I encourage you to check them out 🥂

As many of you know, Slimm retired from FH. Love Slimm, and I miss his rankings and takes, but @fishfanmiami and the staff (or maybe just him - idk tbh 😅) asked me to that take over for him.

So, I have rankings posted for every positional group - except P, K, and FB. My rankings are different from Slimm's in one key way: they're based on the Miami Dolphins. Most rankings you see will be general and not team-specific, which is understandable given that they're for an audience of fans of 32 different teams. But, it's not the way it works in real life. Brett Veech doesn't care if Trent McDuffie would be good on the Arizona Cardinals or if Creed Humphey would be good on the Tennessee Titans, etc.. With this being a Dolphins forum, I hope you guys will enjoy rankings based on who fits best within Miami's offensive and defensive systems.

I try to understand these players from as many angles as I can. I watch film to see what these guys do well and whether what they do well translates to the NFL; I use production metrics to measure the frequency with which they're successful and to cross-check what I'm seeing (maybe a guy made a spectacular contested catch in one of the games I watched, but it turns out he catches very few of his contested targets); and, I use athletic testing and measurements to cross-check what I'm seeing.

If you have any further questions about the process, please ask 🥂🥂 but, again, come check out the draft forum. There's lots of good discussion, as this is the time of year to dream of what could for our beloved Miami Dolphins 🐬





NFL Draft Forum

Get the latest on top college prospects from FH NFL draft gurus!
finheaven.com finheaven.com
Click to expand...

Seriously great work and very much appreciated!
 
j-off-her-doll said:
Hey guys!

With the Combine just a couple weeks, and the draft just a couple months, away, it's a great time to check out the Draft Forum. Lots of threads, viewing the draft from different angles, and you'll find some really well-reasoned takes on players and overall draft strategy from a variety of posters 🌴 I encourage you to check them out 🥂

As many of you know, Slimm retired from FH. Love Slimm, and I miss his rankings and takes, but @fishfanmiami and the staff (or maybe just him - idk tbh 😅) asked me to that take over for him.

So, I have rankings posted for every positional group - except P, K, and FB. My rankings are different from Slimm's in one key way: they're based on the Miami Dolphins. Most rankings you see will be general and not team-specific, which is understandable given that they're for an audience of fans of 32 different teams. But, it's not the way it works in real life. Brett Veech doesn't care if Trent McDuffie would be good on the Arizona Cardinals or if Creed Humphey would be good on the Tennessee Titans, etc.. With this being a Dolphins forum, I hope you guys will enjoy rankings based on who fits best within Miami's offensive and defensive systems.

I try to understand these players from as many angles as I can. I watch film to see what these guys do well and whether what they do well translates to the NFL; I use production metrics to measure the frequency with which they're successful and to cross-check what I'm seeing (maybe a guy made a spectacular contested catch in one of the games I watched, but it turns out he catches very few of his contested targets); and, I use athletic testing and measurements to cross-check what I'm seeing.

If you have any further questions about the process, please ask 🥂🥂 but, again, come check out the draft forum. There's lots of good discussion, as this is the time of year to dream of what could for our beloved Miami Dolphins 🐬





NFL Draft Forum

Get the latest on top college prospects from FH NFL draft gurus!
finheaven.com finheaven.com
Click to expand...


I have seen the draft board, and you're doing an amazing job, but then again, those that know how good you are with draft information can't be too surprised...Thanks for doing this.
 
j-off-her-doll said:
rankings based on who fits best within Miami's offensive and defensive systems
Click to expand...
Outstanding!

Some may minimize the "fit" of a player into a team or system, and sometimes that's okay, but with regards to OL especially, I think what you are running is hugely important to you who draft. Or vice versa.

I'm not as well rounded on this year's draft offerings yet, but I'll be looking more and more into a few ideas after the FA period is over with. About the only one I am enamored with at this point is JPJ - not only is he the great bass player from Led Zeppelin but will probably be the best we can hope for at pick 21, depending on the Connor Williams situation. I do prefer a reasonable trade down, personally.

Looking forward to making my way through all the takes!
 
tay0365 said:
I have seen the draft board, and you're doing an amazing job, but then again, those that know how good you are with draft information can't be too surprised...Thanks for doing this.
Click to expand...

Thanks Tay! 🍻 it's very much my pleasure, and that's really kind of you to say 🐬🐬
 
Stoobz said:
Outstanding!

Some may minimize the "fit" of a player into a team or system, and sometimes that's okay, but with regards to OL especially, I think what you are running is hugely important to you who draft. Or vice versa.

I'm not as well rounded on this year's draft offerings yet, but I'll be looking more and more into a few ideas after the FA period is over with. About the only one I am enamored with at this point is JPJ - not only is he the great bass player from Led Zeppelin but will probably be the best we can hope for at pick 21, depending on the Connor Williams situation. I do prefer a reasonable trade down, personally.

Looking forward to making my way through all the takes!
Click to expand...

Appreciate it, Stoobz 🙏 Still plenty of time to get caught up, and I hope the lists will be helpful to everyone heading into the Combine. And, totally agree about fit. Different systems highlight different strengths and minimize different weaknesses. Speed at RB is particularly important for Miami, and similar offenses, and RAC is especially important at WR - just a couple examples.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom