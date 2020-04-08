Draft simulation: Forced to not take QB

claytonduper said:



5.​ Tristan Wirfs

OT Iowa 18.​ K’Lavon Chaisson

OLB LSU 26.​ Josh Jones

OT Houston 39.​ J.K. Dobbins

RB Ohio State 56.​ Jeremy Chinn

S Southern Illinois 70.​ Tyler Biadasz

C Wisconsin 141.​ A.J. Dillon

RB Boston College 153.​ James Morgan

QB FIU 154.​ Anfernee Jennings

DE Alabama 173.​ J.R. Reed

S Georgia Here is another draft scenario on PFN in which other teams traded to leap-frog above the 5th pick and we lose out on Tua, Herbert and Burrow: Click to expand...

Who jumped in front of us? I imagine the chargers but which other team drafted a QB other than them and the Bengals? BTW, like most of those players but I'd not draft Chaisson and in such a great class of WR's it'd be horrible if we didn't draft one.