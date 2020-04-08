Draft simulation: Forced to not take QB

claytonduper

claytonduper

Here is another draft scenario on PFN in which other teams traded to leap-frog above the 5th pick and we lose out on Tua, Herbert and Burrow:

5.​
Tristan Wirfs
OT Iowa
18.​
K’Lavon Chaisson
OLB LSU
26.​
Josh Jones
OT Houston
39.​
J.K. Dobbins
RB Ohio State
56.​
Jeremy Chinn
S Southern Illinois
70.​
Tyler Biadasz
C Wisconsin
141.​
A.J. Dillon
RB Boston College
153.​
James Morgan
QB FIU
154.​
Anfernee Jennings
DE Alabama
173.​
J.R. Reed
S Georgia
 
Danny

Danny

Who jumped in front of us? I imagine the chargers but which other team drafted a QB other than them and the Bengals? BTW, like most of those players but I'd not draft Chaisson and in such a great class of WR's it'd be horrible if we didn't draft one.
 
