Draft simulation: Forced to not take QB

claytonduper
Starter
- Joined
- May 23, 2004
- Messages
- 1,496
- Reaction score
- 695
Here is another draft scenario on PFN in which other teams traded to leap-frog above the 5th pick and we lose out on Tua, Herbert and Burrow:
5.
|Tristan Wirfs
OT Iowa
18.
|K’Lavon Chaisson
OLB LSU
26.
|Josh Jones
OT Houston
39.
|J.K. Dobbins
RB Ohio State
56.
|Jeremy Chinn
S Southern Illinois
70.
|Tyler Biadasz
C Wisconsin
141.
|A.J. Dillon
RB Boston College
153.
|James Morgan
QB FIU
154.
|Anfernee Jennings
DE Alabama
173.
|J.R. Reed
S Georgia