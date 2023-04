Fins are probably getting Cook so that takes Gibbs and Charbonnet out of the picture.



Washington and Harrison won't make it to our pick at 51 but if they do, Harrison first, then Washington.



If Campbell is there and Washington and Harrison are gone, get Campbell. He will make an immediate impact and make our D a lock-down defensive unit!



If all above are gone, get Bergeron first and then La Porta.



If all above are gone, consider a trade down or get Kraft or Musgrave.