Draft Value Chart -- what we have and what can we do?

You could package our last 7 picks and be just a little short of that 100 point mark. But why would you even entertain the idea?



You have guys like Terrell Lewis that might go real late because of injury history. Bryan Edwards, Netane Muti, even Trey Adams are others. And we haven't even talked about guys that got kicked off teams or arrested.



Then you have the kickers, punters, fullbacks, blocking tight ends, kick returners, special teamers, etc that go late. These type of players fill out your roster and are important.



Sorry but I'm not about to trade 7 chances for 1. We see undrafted players contribute so no reason to think a 5,6, or 7th round pick can't. Heck I bet 5th round is where we find our future safety.