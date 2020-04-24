Draft Value Chart -- what we have and what can we do?

BigNastyFish
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2012
- Messages
- 7,750
- Reaction score
- 13,370
Our picks follow -- points based on: DraftTek Value Chart
Miami's remaining picks and value (accumulative value in that round)
R2 (850 points)
Miami pick 39 = 510 points
Miami pick 56 = 340 points
R3 (240 points)
Miami pick 70 = 240 points
>>> Target pick 100 = 100 points (to bridge the long gap we have now)
R4 (73.50 points)
Miami pick 136 = 38 points
Miami pick 141 = 35.50 points
R5 (78.60 points)
Miami pick 153 = 29 points
Miami pick 154 = 28.60 points
Miami pick 173 = 21 points
R6 (16.20 points)
Miami pick 185 = 16.20 points
R7 (3 points)
Miami pick 227 = 1 point
Miami pick 246 = 1 point
Miami pick 251 = 1 point
Would you trade our 2 R4 picks + 1 R5 for pick 100? Seems like a very steep price to get another crack in the top 100.
Probably better for us to trade down from 70 to say 90 and pick up an additional 100 points -- meaning (for example)
we add R4 R5 R6 and R7 this draft with a little sweetener (maybe like an R5) in 2020!
Point to consider -- if Marvelous Marvin, Reggie and Co. have really done a superb job IDing late talent -- and Mister Grier
has a high degree of confidence in that -- I'd bet on trade downs (= more picks) vs. trade ups...
Could be interesting...
Miami's remaining picks and value (accumulative value in that round)
R2 (850 points)
Miami pick 39 = 510 points
Miami pick 56 = 340 points
R3 (240 points)
Miami pick 70 = 240 points
>>> Target pick 100 = 100 points (to bridge the long gap we have now)
R4 (73.50 points)
Miami pick 136 = 38 points
Miami pick 141 = 35.50 points
R5 (78.60 points)
Miami pick 153 = 29 points
Miami pick 154 = 28.60 points
Miami pick 173 = 21 points
R6 (16.20 points)
Miami pick 185 = 16.20 points
R7 (3 points)
Miami pick 227 = 1 point
Miami pick 246 = 1 point
Miami pick 251 = 1 point
Would you trade our 2 R4 picks + 1 R5 for pick 100? Seems like a very steep price to get another crack in the top 100.
Probably better for us to trade down from 70 to say 90 and pick up an additional 100 points -- meaning (for example)
we add R4 R5 R6 and R7 this draft with a little sweetener (maybe like an R5) in 2020!
Point to consider -- if Marvelous Marvin, Reggie and Co. have really done a superb job IDing late talent -- and Mister Grier
has a high degree of confidence in that -- I'd bet on trade downs (= more picks) vs. trade ups...
Could be interesting...
Last edited: