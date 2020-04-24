Draft Value Chart -- what we have and what can we do?

Our picks follow -- points based on: DraftTek Value Chart

Miami's remaining picks and value (accumulative value in that round)


R2 (850 points)
Miami pick 39 = 510 points
Miami pick 56 = 340 points

R3 (240 points)
Miami pick 70 = 240 points

>>> Target pick 100 = 100 points (to bridge the long gap we have now)

R4 (73.50 points)
Miami pick 136 = 38 points
Miami pick 141 = 35.50 points

R5 (78.60 points)
Miami pick 153 = 29 points
Miami pick 154 = 28.60 points
Miami pick 173 = 21 points

R6 (16.20 points)
Miami pick 185 = 16.20 points

R7 (3 points)
Miami pick 227 = 1 point
Miami pick 246 = 1 point
Miami pick 251 = 1 point

Would you trade our 2 R4 picks + 1 R5 for pick 100? Seems like a very steep price to get another crack in the top 100.
Probably better for us to trade down from 70 to say 90 and pick up an additional 100 points -- meaning (for example)
we add R4 R5 R6 and R7 this draft with a little sweetener (maybe like an R5) in 2020!

Point to consider -- if Marvelous Marvin, Reggie and Co. have really done a superb job IDing late talent -- and Mister Grier
has a high degree of confidence in that -- I'd bet on trade downs (= more picks) vs. trade ups...

Could be interesting...
 
BigNastyFish said:
Don’t think we need more pics unless it’s for next year we’re busting out of the seams right now. I see a trade up if anything
 
artdnj said:
Don’t think we need more pics unless it’s for next year we’re busting out of the seams right now. I see a trade up if anything
Click to expand...
Right. I agree on the basic premise which is why I did the exercise... It's just really costly to do that (in my example - pick 100)
when we can add lots of "prospects" in multi positions and have some serious competition in camp. Obviously many are not
going to make the grade -- but...
 
This is a good draft.....I would like to see another 2nd round pick, but keep pick 70, maybe use one of our 2nds next year plus some of our late round picks to get back in the 2nd
 
Some people are seeing this as "we can't sign all 15 players!"....

If you happen to draft 15 players that are better than 15 on your roster....yes, you can draft 15 players.

Don't look at it as capacity....look at it as evaluation opportunities to find the best players for our team.
 
We need an RT, C, RB more than anything really.

pretty much the only RT worthwhile who is still available is Ezra Cleveland.

Centers, Hennessy, Cushenberry, and Biadazs.

As long as we get an RT, C and RB with our next 3 picks, im happy.
 
phinfan40353 said:
Some people are seeing this as "we can't sign all 15 players!"....

If you happen to draft 15 players that are better than 15 on your roster....yes, you can draft 15 players.

Don't look at it as capacity....look at it as evaluation opportunities to find the best players for our team.
Click to expand...
I hear you but I’d rather fill a couple more spots with the heat players avail than gather more picks late...nice luxury to have the picks but you have to make them work for you
 
ChrisEAS said:
We need an RT, C, RB more than anything really.

pretty much the only RT worthwhile who is still available is Ezra Cleveland.

Centers, Hennessy, Cushenberry, and Biadazs.

As long as we get an RT, C and RB with our next 3 picks, im happy.
Click to expand...
Good list, I would add Josh Jones as a worthy Tackle tonight.
 
I‘m reading speculation that MIA might be looking to trade down from 39.

Not sure I like that. Depends upon how quickly and at what point the RB’s start flying off the board and how far they would trade down.

I’d like them to get one of Dobbins, Taylor, Swift, or Akers.
For me, Moss, Dillon, McFarland, Benjamin are all in the next group.
 
You could package our last 7 picks and be just a little short of that 100 point mark. But why would you even entertain the idea?

You have guys like Terrell Lewis that might go real late because of injury history. Bryan Edwards, Netane Muti, even Trey Adams are others. And we haven't even talked about guys that got kicked off teams or arrested.

Then you have the kickers, punters, fullbacks, blocking tight ends, kick returners, special teamers, etc that go late. These type of players fill out your roster and are important.

Sorry but I'm not about to trade 7 chances for 1. We see undrafted players contribute so no reason to think a 5,6, or 7th round pick can't. Heck I bet 5th round is where we find our future safety.
 
I think Miami makes pick #141 a lottery pick and every team gives the Fins their 7th round pick for a chance to win. Miami owns the entire 7th round.
 
I like the idea of using the two late 4th's and the two early 5th's to move up significantly into the late 3rd-early 4th.

They could target a couple of players in that 90-120 range and turn 4 picks into 2 quality players, or just make one move to that area, or a big move using a handful of those picks.

There are some players I really like in that 71-139 draft pick desert and would love to add a couple of them.
 
What they should do is just keep endlessly swapping day 3 picks with Belichick, make the 4th round last for 4 hours. ;)
 
