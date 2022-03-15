Draft vs Free Agency

As a general rule teams draft players based on projected NFL potential. Free agency signings are based on past NFL production. In my humble opinion I really like what the Dolphins have done thus far in free agency allow me to share my reasons:

Cedric Wilson in 2021 was a part of a WR group that had Lamb, Cooper, and Gallup a group loaded with talent. Wilson still managed to compile 602 yds, 13.4 average, and 6 TDS.

Chase Edmonds in 2021 shared a backfield with James Conners who had 202 atts, 752 yds 3.7 avg, and 15 TDS. Edmonds had 116 atts, 592 yds. 5.1 avg, and 2 TDS.

Here is where projected potential can be injected into these two signings. Wilson will play a bigger role in the Dolphins passing game, likely getting more targets and thus even greater production. Add that to Waddle, Gesicki, and maybe Parker if he can stay on the field and you got something. Don’t underestimate Wilson’s talent and ability to play a big role.

Edmonds will play a much greater role in the running game in our backfield thus increasing his production. Plus he had 43 receptions last year. It is not out of the question he could be a 1000 yd back.

Plus we added Bridgewater for insurance for Tua and I think he was the best backup on the market. I am pleased with day one of free agency now let’s go get some OL help.