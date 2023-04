I have no idea who the Fins have spoken with for 1st round traded, but if the guy I want badly is there at 21, I would trade a 24 1st Rd pick, and get Jack Campbell before he gets snatched by Ravens at 22. I think he's a mashup of Zach Thomas, Brian Urlacher, and Jack Lambert. A generational player at that position. Then I would get the best TE I could get at 51. After the draft, and after we get some cap back on June 1, then I would re-sign Brandon Shell and maybe Greg Little. They may not seem popular choices by some here, but they can still develop and it provides continuity, unless there's another better option after June 1 cuts.