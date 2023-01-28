Drafting a Linebacker... yes, but which kind?

I think that a lot of folks are much too prone to look at the program, see a player listed as a LB, and then saying... "Doh! They're all the same; it says so right here". ...which, is sadly... untrue.



In a modern defense, there are three types, the EDGE, the MIKE, and the WILL. Defenses that play 4 LBs will add a S/LB tweener or an extra MIKE (rarely).



Edge Linebackers are generally going to be your star pass rusher, they play down as often as up. Chubb and Phillips are the tweeners who play this position (Ingram should be leaving since we obtained Chubb). So... yeah, we're loaded here. LOADED in the key position on defense--the one that punches the other QB in the mouth. (There is also a different kind of Linebacker that fits here, the pure Strong Side Linebacker, or Sam, but that position has a VERY low value in the modern game. Andrew Van Ginkle and Cameron Goode fit here, along with last year's SAM clone, Leo Chenal. These guys are run down players who might get 20-25 snaps a game.)



WILL, or weak side LBs (WSLB) are used on the other edge for coverage and blitzing. They must stop the run too, but that's their third calling. These guys tend to be much leaner than most Edges or MIKEs. They run... and run... and run... Currently, we have Baker who played on 89% of the snaps-- a TRUE starter, albeit an average one.



MIKEs are the largest of the LBs. They are run first players, but if they are to play all three downs, then they need to blitz and cover as well. Gods, we should have drafted Parsons, but I digress... We don't have one of these on the roster right now. Roberts played here at a 59% snap rate per game.



The biggest question should be, "which one is Channing Tindall, and is he ready"? Well, he could eventually be either or neither, but Roberts is a free agent, so Channing may get first chance there... and trading/releasing Baker could be on the table. Soooo, it should come down to how our new DC envisions using Tindall. He'll get a shot at starting; worst case, he could just replace Riley.



We're looking to buy at least one non-Edge LB, and I'm going to say that we need both right away. This year. Now! The new DC is going to want his kind of guys. Now. He can't win with Eguavoen, Scarlet, and Riley, and Roberts just isn't an answer here either.



So who fits our actual need? I like several of these guys even though it's a weak class, but at different value points in this draft, and this is one position that we may just watch the board for awhile and see who slides. I'm looking for a Parsons clone (yeh, not happening), and a blitz/cover guy.



Who do you like?