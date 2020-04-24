Drafting a running back

I think these moves last night were great. Trade up for wirfs sure but probably lose an elite slot db. A guy who held juedy to 23 yards in press man? Ill take the ceiling of jackson as our weakside tackle plus now having an elite secondary all day.



I desperately want a star rb but i think we will get one tonight. I personally want akers as that guy but there are 3-4 who can all be fantastic for us. Not taking a rb last night was a smart move.