Drafting a running back

I see a lot were disappointed that we didn’t take Swift at 30 and want him at 39
My question to those wanting a RB early is don’t you think it’s a little too early in the rebuild to take a RB in the 1st or 2nd?
We probably won’t be consistently relevant for another 3-4 years in my opinion so why take a RB a waste him? The line is still gonna be bad/below average this year.
Way too early
