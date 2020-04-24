Drafting a running back

I see a lot were disappointed that we didn’t take Swift at 30 and want him at 39

My question to those wanting a RB early is don’t you think it’s a little too early in the rebuild to take a RB in the 1st or 2nd?

We probably won’t be consistently relevant for another 3-4 years in my opinion so why take a RB a waste him? The line is still gonna be bad/below average this year.

Way too early
 
Did not want any RB at 30

Swift at 39, yes I am good with that

If we don't land Swift, then we need to get Akers with 56 or 70.

Taylor or Dobbins are good too, but would rather get Swift or Akers
 
We're on a 2-3 year plan. It's why many of the contracts given out were 3 years or less and the 2 at 4-5 years have potential outs after 2-3 years.
 
It will not take 3-4 years to be relevant. If they draft well enough, they are in great shape between this and next year. I could see a RB at 39 but lots of good players available
 
I think these moves last night were great. Trade up for wirfs sure but probably lose an elite slot db. A guy who held juedy to 23 yards in press man? Ill take the ceiling of jackson as our weakside tackle plus now having an elite secondary all day.

I desperately want a star rb but i think we will get one tonight. I personally want akers as that guy but there are 3-4 who can all be fantastic for us. Not taking a rb last night was a smart move.
 
Bro what? Another 4 years? It does not take 5 years to build a team. By the 5th year you're extending players and making decision on who to keep and who to let go. By year 5 we should be restocking the shelves not finishing up the rebuild.
 
Did I say it took 5 years to rebuild?
 
I don’t know when it’s too early, but if they don’t come out of this draft with one of the top running backs they’ve completely failed.

There’s 5 of them...Dobbins, Swift, Akers, CEH, and Taylor.....get one for the love of god. CEH is gone so there’s 4 left.
 
I wanted Swift at 26 after I saw Cesar Ruiz was no longer available. I wanted Swift at 30.

I still want Swift at 39, but I also recognize I’m just an armchair QB....and I’ve come to trust what this regime has done so far. Trust the process.
 
I guess you could determine what’s too early by comparing it to when you think we will be consistent on the field...

I don’t see it this year...
Tua could have a Mahomes year his 2nd year but what are the chances?
I’d look for one in the draft that offseason
 
