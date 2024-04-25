 Drafting OLB Verse at #21 overall may signal a parting with Chubb | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Drafting OLB Verse at #21 overall may signal a parting with Chubb

I'm seeing a lot of traction coming that we may select OLB Verse at 21 overall, and I'd be fine with that pick. He's very solid and I'm not a huge Chubb fan.
I've wondered all off season if we might not trade Chubb and bring in someone else at that OLB position. With a new DC it's hard to evaluate what he might be looking for there, but I do see Chubb's contract and play as an issue that we may want to remove. Drafting Verse would be an indicator that we may be ready to move on.

My choices at #21 (not in any order)
- OG/C Barton
- OLB Verse
- Any top OT that slides (I think at least one will have great value here)

Oh, and despite the pre draft hype, I dont think WR Worthy goes until late round one or even early to mid round 2. He is the classic undersized WR with blazing speed and the NFL game will limit a lot of what he did in college. I think he slides. If he does, Grier / McDaniel might move up a bit to land him IMO.

If we go OLB Verse in round 1, I could see OG Beebe in round 2.

I do think Grier makes a move into Round 3... maybe a Chubb trade or moving next years picks...
 
Is Chubb’s contract remotely tradable? Wouldn’t it cost like $20m in dead money?

I’m also not convinced his play is a problem. His health was his only problem down the stretch last year.
 
I like Verse....if we go Edge at 21 then he's the one I'd draft
 
LibertineOneThree said:
Is Chubb’s contract remotely tradable? Wouldn’t it cost like $20m in dead money?

I’m also not convinced his play is a problem. His health was his only problem down the stretch last year.
The problem I have is giving up a 1st for Chubb AND paying big money. Just stupid. His play early on didn't justify the trade but he was playing much better before the injury.

The contract could be tradeable depending on how much we are willing to eat of the contract.
 
I don’t see Chubb going anywhere soon because of the cap hit the Dolphins would take. I believe the first round pick will be an offensive lineman and the second round pick will be a defensive lineman.

I will be surprised if they take an edge rusher with either of their top 2 picks. They might try to add another veteran edge rusher after the draft but I think they are expecting Chubb and Phillips to play early next season and therefore I don’t see edge rusher being as big a need as some posters on here do.
 
Coolguy3 said:
The problem I have is giving up a 1st for Chubb AND paying big money. Just stupid. His play early on didn't justify the trade but he was playing much better before the injury.

The contract could be tradeable depending on how much we are willing to eat of the contract.
Greirs head was in the right place, Chubb just might not have warranted the investment.

It's not over tho, Chubb could come back and dominate like never before as he gains more "old man strength" that's a thing for Linemen, Chubb may have a swan song left in him.
 
AquaBlissed888 said:
Would Verse actually fall to 21? Would be a blessing if so!
I think it's possible

Time for Chads Stupid Math...
Will Ferrell Reaction GIF by MOODMAN




From my "reading of the Tea leaves" It sounds like 6 QBs will go before us. The big 3 Wrs. Joe Alt, the 3 "F-bombs" and Latham (Harbough covets him for the Chargers apparently) will be gone, so that's 5 linemen. Atlanta loves Turner & teams are trying to trade up for the DB Mitchell, so that makes 16 players that are off the board most likley by 21.

Which leaves the following Blue Chip prospects that could be at 21 in no particular order.

Thomas Jr.
Newton
Murphy
Latu
Verse
Barton
Mims
DeJean
Arnold
......



Ohh and Brock Bowers
 
