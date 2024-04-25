Drafting OLB Verse at #21 overall may signal a parting with Chubb

I'm seeing a lot of traction coming that we may select OLB Verse at 21 overall, and I'd be fine with that pick. He's very solid and I'm not a huge Chubb fan.

I've wondered all off season if we might not trade Chubb and bring in someone else at that OLB position. With a new DC it's hard to evaluate what he might be looking for there, but I do see Chubb's contract and play as an issue that we may want to remove. Drafting Verse would be an indicator that we may be ready to move on.



My choices at #21 (not in any order)

- OG/C Barton

- OLB Verse

- Any top OT that slides (I think at least one will have great value here)



Oh, and despite the pre draft hype, I dont think WR Worthy goes until late round one or even early to mid round 2. He is the classic undersized WR with blazing speed and the NFL game will limit a lot of what he did in college. I think he slides. If he does, Grier / McDaniel might move up a bit to land him IMO.



If we go OLB Verse in round 1, I could see OG Beebe in round 2.



I do think Grier makes a move into Round 3... maybe a Chubb trade or moving next years picks...