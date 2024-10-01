 Drafting Philosophies? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Drafting Philosophies?

dolphintodd

dolphintodd

I always thought the first round was for the big guys, really at any position. The player with the possibility of dominating physically.
But what have the Dolphins done?

Tua - small injured not very athletic
Waddle - small, not sure he can be involved in a play without getting dinged up a little ... like every time.
Chop - small. anyone see the one play where we had a perfect side view of chop vs the left tackle. Once the tackle grabbed his shoulder pads it was practically rag doll time. man vs. boy.
Tyreek - small, not high pointing anyone and how many draft picks did we give up? Here is a thought... don't run out of bounds it makes it look like you are afraid of any contact.

When you spend your best capital on soft/small players that like to run out of bounds, don't expect to run the ball or stop the run.
 
Chris Grier says the way to build a team is small through the draft large through free agency.
 
The Miami Dolphins current philosophy is mostly about speed. Waddle, Achane, Phillips, Robinson. To name a few. Hill was obviously obtained in a trade, but that's part of team building as well.

I remember reading in his autobiography that Don Shula preferred smaller, faster players partly due to the heat in South Florida. Obviously, there were exceptions.

I do think Miami has to build the trenches. This is not a physical team.
 
Growing up and before the Sunday Ticket, I had the pleasure of watching tough football with the Lawrence Taylor led New York Giants.

The old school, smash mouth football teams left me convinced you can with by physically imposing your brutality and will on another team. Physical teams were all the rave. I still believe you can win with a team built in a Physical Mold. But with a modern day twist on the offensive side of the ball. Physical in the Trenches!!! That's what my philosophy would be.

Get me a bunch of lunch pail types in the trenches, pin your ears back and kick some azz. That's what I'm talking bout!!! No gimmicks. Just line up and pound the rock.
Beef - from the inside out on both sides.

Once you have a solid foundation, then you go for the glittery bits.

Sounds like I could be talking about something entirely different.
 
If there is another rebuild this is the direction I would go in. I liked the theroy of McD's offense but it needs to be pristine to work. Lose a couple players or play in bad weather and it seems to just melt away. Too brittle for the NFL.

Plus it would be nice to just be the bullies for a change.
 
About 20 years ago, Phil Simms told a story about the 1986-1990 Giants teams. He said that they would take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and he’d look over to the sidelines, and Parcells would be giving him the signal to start killing the clock.
 
