Drafting Philosophies?

I always thought the first round was for the big guys, really at any position. The player with the possibility of dominating physically.

But what have the Dolphins done?



Tua - small injured not very athletic

Waddle - small, not sure he can be involved in a play without getting dinged up a little ... like every time.

Chop - small. anyone see the one play where we had a perfect side view of chop vs the left tackle. Once the tackle grabbed his shoulder pads it was practically rag doll time. man vs. boy.

Tyreek - small, not high pointing anyone and how many draft picks did we give up? Here is a thought... don't run out of bounds it makes it look like you are afraid of any contact.



When you spend your best capital on soft/small players that like to run out of bounds, don't expect to run the ball or stop the run.