"FitzMagic" said: Uh yeah, he has more TD’s in the 1st quarter than he had in 6 games here. We heard he wasn’t a workhorse now he will be rode to death. We suck at player development. Care to comment on Welker? The sample size of Fitzpatrick? Click to expand...

Welker, really? Either you don't know what you're talking about or your memory is terrible. Welker was developed here and signed a poison pill contract with new England, where he desired to be, that Miami couldn't match without sacrificing way too much. Now come back with an honest argument next time, young man.