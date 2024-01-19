Dream backfield

I think one of the things that hurt this team down the stretch was not being able to covert short yardage and inside 5yd line. I think we win one or two more games. Maybe we’re still in playoffs. I would love the Fins to pick up King Henry this offseason. I think it would completely change our short yardage game and in the month of December and January. We have the backs to keep him fresh. Our backfield would be line the 72 Fins. Mostert, Henry and Achane. Is the equivalent to Zonka, Morris and Kick.

With our speed receivers and this backfield. Our offense would be so hard to stop. Well that’s as long as McFlly runs the ball. Please let this happen