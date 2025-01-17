 Dream Swap! Mike Mc for Mike Mc! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dream Swap! Mike Mc for Mike Mc!

R

Rex Mundi

Club Member
Joined
Jan 13, 2023
Messages
53
Reaction score
105
Age
55
Location
Evansville
Now that Mike McCarthy is out in Dallas wouldn't that be a great swap! Mike McCarthy for Mike McDaniel! The names are pretty close, but the coaching styles and past results are a mile apart!

While we are dreaming maybe Russell Wilson (done in Pittsburgh) would come in as backup on a one-year deal like he did with Pittsburgh. He would be our starter by week three and relatively cheap!
 
No thanks to both. Ross screwed us big time by retaining the biggest failure this team have had on the last decade. And thats Chris Grier. He could have retained Campbell, that was the good choice at HC not McCarthy!
 
Episode 7 Wow GIF by Wrexham AFC
 
Rex Mundi said:
Now that Mike McCarthy is out in Dallas wouldn't that be a great swap! Mike McCarthy for Mike McDaniel! The names are pretty close, but the coaching styles and past results are a mile apart!

While we are dreaming maybe Russell Wilson (done in Pittsburgh) would come in as backup on a one-year deal like he did with Pittsburgh. He would be our starter by week three and relatively cheap!
Click to expand...
If you want a dream and help stabilize this franchise with Grier and McD (which is unavoidable for 2025), offer Mike McCarthy the OC position and make him the highest paid OC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom