Dream Swap! Mike Mc for Mike Mc!

Now that Mike McCarthy is out in Dallas wouldn't that be a great swap! Mike McCarthy for Mike McDaniel! The names are pretty close, but the coaching styles and past results are a mile apart!
While we are dreaming maybe Russell Wilson (done in Pittsburgh) would come in as backup on a one-year deal like he did with Pittsburgh. He would be our starter by week three and relatively cheap!
