Retired QB Brees can only throw left-handed now Quarterback Drew Brees said Tuesday on ESPN Radio's "Greeny" show that he's now unable to throw a football with his right arm because of the major shoulder injury he suffered in 2005.

"He added again that he doesn't throw with his right arm anymore, but "If I could, I would absolutely still be playing."Dr. James Andrews performed Brees' shoulder repair in 2006 and reportedly used 12 anchors, which was the most he had ever used at the time, to repair a complete 360-degree tear of Brees' labrum. In addition, Andrews reportedly repaired at least a partial tear in the rotator cuff.Brees signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2006 after the Miami Dolphins dropped out of the bidding over concerns about his shoulder.Brees said that the Dolphins' medicals were right according to the "long-term prognosis" for his shoulder but that, with Andrews' guidance, he was able to do things in the short term to prolong his career."I owe Dr. Andrews a lot," he said."