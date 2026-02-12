Drew Brees says Dolphins medical staff gave him a 25% chance of returning to play in the NFL

Drew Brees Details How He Ended Up With Sean Payton’s Saints After Dolphins Gave Him 25% Chance to Play Drew Brees explains how a 25% recovery outlook from the Miami Dolphins led him to sign with Sean Payton’s New Orleans Saints in 2006.

Ugh, this still hurts me to think about. Imo if we signed Brees, Saban ends up staying and we win at least a SB or two. Hope everyone involved in this decision is long gone:“I remember everything about that trip to Miami,” Drew Brees said on the recent episode of the Dan Patrick Show. “Again, like on paper, I’m coming off the major shoulder injury. Not sure if I’m ever going to play football again, but hopeful. And it’s the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins. On paper, this was the easiest decision in the world. It’s the Miami Dolphins all the way.But also on that trip, they put Brees through a rigorous medical evaluation.“Basically, like six hours of testing, contrast MRI tube, where I’m in the MRI literally for two hours, and they’re trying to assess just the damage that was done to my shoulder and the chances of me being able to come back and be the same,” Brees added. “I remember sticking these big needles in my arm to test my nerve endings. I mean, it was nuts. And at the end of the day, Nick Saban looked me in the eye and said, ‘Our doctors think you have a 25% chance of ever coming back and playing again.’”“I feel like I’m going to come back better than ever,” Brees said in an interview after the surgery. “In my mind, I don’t think anything’s changed. I’m serious.”But during the Dolphins’ medical evaluation, doctors conducted extensive tests to determine whether Drew Brees could regain full strength and mobility. After reviewing the results, they concluded that Brees had only a 25% chance of ever returning to play at the NFL level. After doctors delivered their prognosis, Brees revealed that he had sought clarity from Saban.“You know, he’s [Saban] like, I got to believe what the doctors are telling me, but we still want you, but just I’m letting you know kind of what’s been said,” Brees said. “And so I just really didn’t get the feeling that they had a ton of faith or confidence in my ability to come back.”Despite respecting the organization, Drew Brees walked away from Miami. His agent asked that the results of the physical not be made public immediately, hoping to preserve his chances elsewhere. While Saban agreed to keep it quiet for some time, Brees searched for a team that would take a leap of faith in that short window, and it led him to New Orleans.