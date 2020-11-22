Drew Lock Will Start Sunday

InTUAtive
According to Sports illustrated - Chad Jensen on Saturday night

"Per source, Drew Lock is the Broncos' starting QB tomorrow vs. Dolphins. Obviously recovered from injury nicely. Showed toughness this week," 9NEWS' Mike Klis tweeted Saturday afternoon.

This should be good -
 
"Pick your guy and let it fly"
Bring it on. I think I'd rather face him than Rypien.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Hit him early...

He's injured. So whack him and make him gun-shy.
 
