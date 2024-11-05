 Drew Rosenhaus Says Dolphins Will Not Trade Calais Campbell | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Drew Rosenhaus Says Dolphins Will Not Trade Calais Campbell

DolphinsTalk

dolphinstalk.com

Drew Rosenhaus Says Dolphins Will NOT Trade Calais Campbell - Miami Dolphins

NFL Super agent Drew Rosenhaus said on WSVN-7 last night that the Dolphins will not be trading Calais Campbell. For the record, Rosenhaus is not Campbell’s agent. On Saturday evening, NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that multiple teams have called the Miami Dolphins to see if...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
My guess is that the teams that want him are lowballing us and trying to get him for just a 7th round pick.

I don't understand why a team like the Lions don't get more aggressive and offer up a 4th. That would be around the 130th pick in the draft. He could really help them.
 
This Grier Mcd Duo deserve each other and they deserve the axe... keeping a player while we all knew playoffs was just fools gold is redonkulous
 
