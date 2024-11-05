DolphinsTalk
Drew Rosenhaus Says Dolphins Will NOT Trade Calais Campbell - Miami Dolphins
NFL Super agent Drew Rosenhaus said on WSVN-7 last night that the Dolphins will not be trading Calais Campbell. For the record, Rosenhaus is not Campbell’s agent. On Saturday evening, NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that multiple teams have called the Miami Dolphins to see if...
dolphinstalk.com