DT and CB before the draft is a must

fastball83

fastball83

Hello,

I think we need to sign a DT and a CB before the draft....because when you look at CB pick by Grier we must be afraid.
for the DT position I think experience is important, so I would like a Calais Campbell resigning and another veteran.

IYO who could be solid (if not extraordinary) pick in FA available for CB and DT with our defensive scheme ?

I will add that I would pick Gray Zabel and Trapilo and stutsman in the draft
 
Not sure much is available in free agency at this point, and Miami's cap is shrinking. I know there's always a way to create cap space and teams will be releasing players. So, you never know who could be available.

I do agree would love Calais Campbell back.
 
