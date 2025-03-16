DT and CB before the draft is a must

fastball83
Hello,
I think we need to sign a DT and a CB before the draft....because when you look at CB pick by Grier we must be afraid.
for the DT position I think experience is important, so I would like a Calais Campbell resigning and another veteran.
IYO who could be solid (if not extraordinary) pick in FA available for CB and DT with our defensive scheme ?
I will add that I would pick Gray Zabel and Trapilo and stutsman in the draft
