 DT Justin Zimmer signed to 53 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

DT Justin Zimmer signed to 53

Miami151

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
137
Reaction score
379
Location
Midwest
Well, his RAS suggests he’s an athletic fire hydrant. Ferris State must have been a nightmare to play with Seiler and Zimmer.

I wonder if he’s a tweener for Ogbah‘s position in certain packages. Is he athletic enough for the 5-technique?

41BA777E-A581-47C6-B211-8F52B399E745.jpegD991D537-E297-4601-A359-A8E53F84064C.jpeg
 
Z

zullo1

Rookie
Joined
Feb 25, 2005
Messages
570
Reaction score
948
Anyone have any further insight on this guy? Strengths? Weaknesses? I know nothing about him.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm just Chubbin' around
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
21,411
Reaction score
49,986
zullo1 said:
Anyone have any further insight on this guy? Strengths? Weaknesses? I know nothing about him.
Click to expand...
we're pumping him (pun totally intended) for info on the Bills because we play them in a couple weeks!
 
The Gov

The Gov

Give Me A Harrumph!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
2,275
Reaction score
10,195
Age
36
Location
North Carolina
circumstances said:
we're pumping him (pun totally intended) for info on the Bills because we play them in a couple weeks!
Click to expand...
Lies No GIF
 
BobDole

BobDole

Suck it Trebek
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 18, 2008
Messages
15,049
Reaction score
16,050
Age
41
Location
Desolation Row
Miami151 said:
Well, his RAS suggests he’s an athletic fire hydrant. Ferris State must have been a nightmare to play with Seiler and Zimmer.

I wonder if he’s a tweener for Ogbah‘s position in certain packages. Is he athletic enough for the 5-technique?

View attachment 123627View attachment 123628
Click to expand...

Wowzers. That 81 tackles, 26 tfl & 13 sacks is a pretty impressive stat line. Tested well too. Would be nice if that translated. Seiler might be able to add some motivation there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom