 Duke Riley back | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Duke Riley back

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
7,374
Reaction score
5,169
Location
Orlando, Florida
Feverdream said:
Riley is our best coverage linebacker, as well as a guy who plays on most special teams. In light of the fact that most of our linebackers are free agents, this was an important get.

Riley is the only linebacker on the team who could play Baker's role if he were injured.
Click to expand...

I will second to that! We need him in certain passing downs covering the underneath routes. We given up some crucial plays in the pass but with Riley I can't remember once him being abused.
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
3,159
Reaction score
966
FinPhan54 said:
The cap went up a lot, this is probably closer to the vet min than you think.

Bet only half of it guaranteed
Click to expand...
Vet minimum is around 1 million. The cap didn't go up that much, especially when you account for the fact that it was flat for a bit due to covid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom