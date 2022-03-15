Duke Riley back

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 44,770
- Reaction score
- 80,933
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
3 million is steep for Riley. I thought he would get half of that.
Riley is our best coverage linebacker, as well as a guy who plays on most special teams. In light of the fact that most of our linebackers are free agents, this was an important get.
Riley is the only linebacker on the team who could play Baker's role if he were injured.
Vet minimum is around 1 million. The cap didn't go up that much, especially when you account for the fact that it was flat for a bit due to covid.The cap went up a lot, this is probably closer to the vet min than you think.
Bet only half of it guaranteed