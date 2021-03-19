 Duke Riley Signed! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Duke Riley Signed!

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Despite arriving in the middle of the season, Riley was named a special teams captain for the Eagles’ playoff run following the 2019 campaign. He retained that role in 2020.

In 25 games with the Eagles, Riley produced 55 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.
 
My only cautionary take for us Dolfans...he's...Meh. Good depth and occasionally ok. He was drafted by Atlanta and it was awful. I watched him in Philly and he was a little better. He's always been quick but gets washed away too often. He's a "C" signing but I like it for depth.
 
Sounds like the new, improved, Eguovan!
 
Most fans know he's not a day one starter but we need depth.
 
