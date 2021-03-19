Duke Riley Signed!

Chris Grier will win executive of the yearIsn't there an anti Grier thread you should be posting in.
I wasn’t aware that hill had a roleSpent some time with the Eagles. Core special teams guy but a small Lb who has 4.58 speed. Presumably he slides Into the Kamu Grugier Hill role
Sounds like the new, improved, Eguovan!Despite arriving in the middle of the season, Riley was named a special teams captain for the Eagles’ playoff run following the 2019 campaign. He retained that role in 2020.
In 25 games with the Eagles, Riley produced 55 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.
Most fans know he's not a day one starter but we need depth.My only cautionary take for us Dolfans...he's...Meh. Good depth and occasionally ok. He was drafted by Atlanta and it was awful. I watched him in Philly and he was a little better. He's always been quick but gets washed away too often. He's a "C" signing but I like it for depth.