This man better be the #1 RB starting next week.
This guy's did everything I wanted in my #1 back. How many times was he met at the line of Scrimage, or close to it, only to take the defense for a ride fir some more yards.
Keep getting this type of production, and I don't care who they put in front of us from here on...Yes that includes playoffs and beyond.
