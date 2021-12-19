 Duke | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This man better be the #1 RB starting next week.

This guy's did everything I wanted in my #1 back. How many times was he met at the line of Scrimage, or close to it, only to take the defense for a ride fir some more yards.

Keep getting this type of production, and I don't care who they put in front of us from here on...Yes that includes playoffs and beyond.
 
