Dwayne Haskins cost Fields Millions $$

He dragged down perception of OSU QBs so bad.

I truly feel Fields was the alpha of that draft, but, you know, 'OSU QBs are stupid', right?
 
Fields flat-out outplayed Lawrence at the beginning and ending of their college careers.
At the beginning was the Elite11 camp. Fields dominated.
At the end was the Nat Champ semifinal and Fields dominated.

Well, Lawrence was too pretty to pass up at #1.
Gonna sell so much merchandise!
 
I do think its amazing Fields went from someone that some people were starting to get behind ahead of Lawrence or at least an amazing consolation to being untouched for so long AFTER the final games.
 
Fields also has epilepsy which wouldn't shock me if that spooked a few teams

I think Fields could turn out to be quite good but that's just the way of the NFL draft for QBs. It's still an inexact science.
 
I wouldn't be surprised if it was New England hoping he would drop. I doubt they went into the draft wanting Jones. Getting Fields to sit behind Cam for a few games would've been a good situation for them.
 
Haskins had nothing to do with Fields’ selection. Especially when you consider the price the investing team paid to acquire him.

Chris Olave missing a game at the end of the season might’ve cost Fields money though.
 
Haven't seen anyhting that assures me Fields won't be the latest QB bust from OSU
 
Chicago stinks at football. Good luck with that Fields.
 
Love your city, one of the great American cities. However, you’re not seriously trying to argue that Fields is better than Lawrence are you? That’s the hottest of hot takes. Urban Meyer is as smart of a coach in football that there is. He knows Fields and Lawrence. He knew who the no-brainer best qb is. Don’t over-think this. Unless you just like hot takes, in no real world is Fields better than Lawrence.

If you do a legitimate deep dive on Fields, you will see there is a reason he went fourth among the quarterbacks and it’s not because very smart people like Urban Meyer are stupid.
 
Agree. The notion that the school defines a prospect is laughable. Cal sucked at developing quarterbacks and then Aaron Rodgers was brilliant. Oops. Never mind.

Players are individuals and their work ethic, talent, and ability supersede what school they are from. Even if you want to attribute coaching as limiting a guy, that guy will then get NFL coaching and, yes, can get better. It’s the heart, intensity, drive, talent, physical skill set, etc., not what school the guy came from. Josh Allen has gotten a ton better since he got to Buffalo.
 
