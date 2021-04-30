Dwayne Haskins cost Fields Millions $$

ChitownPhins28 said: Fields flat-out outplayed Lawrence at the beginning and ending of their college careers.

At the beginning was the Elite11 camp. Fields dominated.

At the end was the Nat Champ semifinal and Fields dominated.



Well, Lawrence was too pretty to pass up at #1.

Gonna sell so much merchandise! Click to expand...

Love your city, one of the great American cities. However, you’re not seriously trying to argue that Fields is better than Lawrence are you? That’s the hottest of hot takes. Urban Meyer is as smart of a coach in football that there is. He knows Fields and Lawrence. He knew who the no-brainer best qb is. Don’t over-think this. Unless you just like hot takes, in no real world is Fields better than Lawrence.If you do a legitimate deep dive on Fields, you will see there is a reason he went fourth among the quarterbacks and it’s not because very smart people like Urban Meyer are stupid.