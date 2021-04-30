Dwayne Haskins cost Fields Millions $$

Haskins had nothing to do with Fields’ selection. Especially when you consider the price the investing team paid to acquire him.
Chris Olave missing a game at the end of the season might’ve cost Fields money though.
Agree. The notion that the school defines a prospect is laughable. Cal sucked at developing quarterbacks and then Aaron Rodgers was brilliant. Oops. Never mind.
Players are individuals and their work ethic, talent, and ability supersede what school they are from. Even if you want to attribute coaching as limiting a guy, that guy will then get NFL coaching and, yes, can get better. It’s the heart, intensity, drive, talent, physical skill set, etc., not what school the guy came from. Josh Allen has gotten a ton better since he got to Buffalo.