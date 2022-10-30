Each year the same since last millenium

Did your post really need it's own thread? There's a game thread for just these kinds of comments. You can go join everyone in there who is currently lining up at the edge of a cliff, losing their sh*t, calling for firings, etc.



Yeah, bad start, but there are four quarters. We're not even halfway through the 2nd quarter. Take a deep breath and if you still feel this way at the end of the game, then vent all you like about the 'same old Dolphins' in the post-game thread.