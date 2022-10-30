 Each year the same since last millenium | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Each year the same since last millenium

F

fmcowboy

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
63
Reaction score
54
Each year we fans enter with hope only to have the phins crash. So sick of this.
 
M

mrttorres78

Practice Squad
Joined
Oct 9, 2022
Messages
8
Reaction score
5
Age
44
Location
California
circumstances said:
They haven't stopped us for a single nanosecond.

Take your woe is me bullshit down by one score in the first quarter the fvck out of here.
Click to expand...
So you think we are playing good????? Come on bro we should have stopped them twice this team supposed to be better then this did you just see Goff right now with that first and goal
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
20,998
Reaction score
48,484
mrttorres78 said:
So you think we are playing good????? Come on bro we should have stopped them twice this team supposed to be better then this did you just see Goff right now with that first and goal
Click to expand...
Did I say we were playing good?

I just said they have shown no ability to stop our offense, so hold off on the knee jerk threads in the first quarter.
 
F

fmcowboy

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
63
Reaction score
54
Well if we can't stop their offense we lose. And they did stop our offense bro. Called a fumble. Sheesh. I'm watching the game
 
M

mrttorres78

Practice Squad
Joined
Oct 9, 2022
Messages
8
Reaction score
5
Age
44
Location
California
What the hell is wrong with team we have all these wanna be good players on paper they come out and play like they ain’t $hit they run all over us like any team can do what they do in practice
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,775
Reaction score
5,838
Location
Canada
fmcowboy said:
Well if we can't stop their offense we lose. And they did stop our offense bro. Called a fumble. Sheesh. I'm watching the game
Click to expand...
Did your post really need it's own thread? There's a game thread for just these kinds of comments. You can go join everyone in there who is currently lining up at the edge of a cliff, losing their sh*t, calling for firings, etc.

Yeah, bad start, but there are four quarters. We're not even halfway through the 2nd quarter. Take a deep breath and if you still feel this way at the end of the game, then vent all you like about the 'same old Dolphins' in the post-game thread.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,860
Reaction score
4,215
Age
33
Location
New York
circumstances said:
Did I say we were playing good?

I just said they have shown no ability to stop our offense, so hold off on the knee jerk threads in the first quarter.
Click to expand...
I am highly concerned any time Jared Goff has 9 completions for 191 yards and a TD. Our defense has let up 3 70+ drives in 6:36 of possession.
 
T

teemu7

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 30, 2010
Messages
6,643
Reaction score
2,494
This team and this coaching staff is a complete dumpster fire. Start over. Get a head coach who is concerned with both sides of the ball and not just his wonky play designs
 
F

fmcowboy

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
63
Reaction score
54
BONG SHULA said:
Did your post really need it's own thread? There's a game thread for just these kinds of comments. You can go join everyone in there who is currently lining up at the edge of a cliff, losing their sh*t, calling for firings, etc.

Yeah, bad start, but there are four quarters. We're not even halfway through the 2nd quarter. Take a deep breath and if you still feel this way at the end of the game, then vent all you like about the 'same old Dolphins' in the post-game thread.
Click to expand...
Sorry I didn't realize nor did I see where it would let me post. Only replies
 
F

fmcowboy

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
63
Reaction score
54
teemu7 said:
This team and this coaching staff is a complete dumpster fire. Start over. Get a head coach who is concerned with both sides of the ball and not just his wonky play designs
Click to expand...
Sorry even as a fan for life born in Miami, I can't pretend and praise how great we are. Vipers in here
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom