Eagles Cut Slay

Eagles once again make a tough decision that is ultimately the correct one. You have to know when to move on from players in their 30s even when it is a difficult call.
 
$22M in dead cap, looks like they are going to post June 1st him and split it over this season and next season. Same thing the Dolphins did with X.
 
Easy to do when you have just drafted Mitchell and DeJean and also have $30M in cap space this year.
 
