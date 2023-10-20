Eagles - Fins Friday injury report

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
I don’t expect us to ever win the TOP as quick as we normally score but we need to keep it closer than we have all season....our defense needs to get off the field to help us with thatLooks like the Iggles are going to have Terrell Edmunds and rookie Sydney Brown starting at safety. And the corners are playing banged up.
Good luck, mother****ers. Better win that TOP something like 50:10.
Good! No excuses when we smack them in the face at home and leave with that dub...
Let's see how long some of those stay in the game.
If that's the case then their non elite starters that are out will have backups playing for them in the secondary that weren't good enough to beat those "marginal" starters out for the starting job will be playing this week. That might be better than having elite players missing if the drop off is a significant one.