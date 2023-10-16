EAGLES GAME: How many points?

Like most others on here, I don't think we can win a low scoring 21-20 type game. We are at our best in shootouts like the Chargers game. I think Conner has to play for us to have a chance, and we need to be physical. I would like to see Chris Brooks see more carries and see Claypool be unleashed. But honestly this game is not nearly as important as the KC game or either of the jets games or the Bills game. If we have things we haven't shown yet we might be saving them for KC. We aren't going 16-1 and this and the cowboys game are the games that matter the least. My number is at minimum 34.