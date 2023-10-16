 EAGLES GAME: How many points? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

EAGLES GAME: How many points?

I saw only the last part of the Eagles/Jets game yesterday, and was really surprised by how off Philly looked.
I'm afraid now that this Sunday they'll be looking to right the ship. At home.
Anyway, please (if you wish) finish the following sentence:
If Miami is going to beat the Eagles in Philadelphia, Miami MUST score at least ___________ points.
Looking forward to your thoughts.
 
40

The Jets defense is really good...there should not be any crap talking about smoking them when we play them in the future. Didn't even have their 2 starting corners yesterday.

AJ Brown is going to manhandle whoever covers him. We are notorious for getting beat in coverage by good TEs (Goedart) and RBs (Swift is playing great)....and having trouble with mobile QBs. Only way we are going to have a chance on D is if our pressure is constant and immense.
 
31. Philly is at home and they’re coming off a loss. I think they'll play a good game and will give us all we can handle.
 
Schleprock said:
40

The Jets defense is really good...there should not be any crap talking about smoking them when we play them in the future. Didn't even have their 2 starting corners yesterday.

AJ Brown is going to manhandle whoever covers him. We are notorious for getting beat in coverage by good TEs (Goedart) and RBs (Swift is playing great)....and having trouble with mobile QBs. Only way we are going to have a chance on D is if our pressure is constant and immense.
Unfortunately, you are likely correct.
 
Schleprock said:
40

The Jets defense is really good...there should not be any crap talking about smoking them when we play them in the future. Didn't even have their 2 starting corners yesterday.

AJ Brown is going to manhandle whoever covers him. We are notorious for getting beat in coverage by good TEs (Goedart) and RBs (Swift is playing great)....and having trouble with mobile QBs. Only way we are going to have a chance on D is if our pressure is constant and immense.
I agree on your assessment - Fins don't match up well vs them - their strengths are the Fins weaknesses...I'll add I'm worried about their D Line vs Fins O Line - all that said - I think if they can put a 30 spot up they win!
 
Realistically about 37. Our defence only looks decent when the other offence becomes one-dimensional chasing the game. While the games are still close and with both the run and pass available the defence has looked bad.

The other thing from last night was the Jets were getting consistent pressure with just four against one of the best OL in the game, that's why they were able to absorb the blow of missing two starting CB's. On the other hand, the Dolphins struggled to get pressure with just the front four for a lot of the game against a pretty weak Carolina OL.

We need huge games from Phillips, Chubb, Wilkins and Sieler if we are going to win.
 
Like most others on here, I don't think we can win a low scoring 21-20 type game. We are at our best in shootouts like the Chargers game. I think Conner has to play for us to have a chance, and we need to be physical. I would like to see Chris Brooks see more carries and see Claypool be unleashed. But honestly this game is not nearly as important as the KC game or either of the jets games or the Bills game. If we have things we haven't shown yet we might be saving them for KC. We aren't going 16-1 and this and the cowboys game are the games that matter the least. My number is at minimum 34.
 
Whichever team gets to 30-35 wins. Same situation whenever we play the Bills you just know the offense needs to get 4+ touchdowns to have a shot to win.
 
