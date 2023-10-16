EAGLES GAME: How many points?

Bopkin02
I saw only the last part of the Eagles/Jets game yesterday, and was really surprised by how off Philly looked.
I'm afraid now that this Sunday they'll be looking to right the ship. At home.
Anyway, please (if you wish) finish the following sentence:
If Miami is going to beat the Eagles in Philadelphia, Miami MUST score at least ___________ points.
Looking forward to your thoughts.
