 Eagles O-line pretty crappy, too | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Eagles O-line pretty crappy, too

Just sayin. Hurts has an appropriate name and is safer on the move than standing in an area that's supposed to be a 'pocket' but isnt.
 
That's ok, the Eagles can use the top 5 pick they got from the Dolphins so that we could get a great athlete who's kinda dumb with mediocre hands.
 
Hurts is struggling. They might jump into the Watson talks Again. But didn’t Watson veto a trade there?
 
Jshady said:
Dude isn't accurate. Hurts will be on the bench in a few years. Makes bone headed plays unlike Tua
Click to expand...
He tries hard and means we'll, it's athletic and has a good arm, but his accuracy is Brissett bad or worse and will be his downfall.

I honestly think this is his last year starting. I think Philly gets a new QB1 next year.
 
