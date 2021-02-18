 Eagles trade Wentz to Colts makes new trade partner with the Dolphins. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Eagles trade Wentz to Colts makes new trade partner with the Dolphins.

MiaFins31

Philly has traded Carson Wentz to Indianapolis for a 2021 3rd RD pick and a conditional 2022 2nd RD pick that could turn into a 1st.

This is kind of surprising to me considering rumors were that Chicago offered 2 2nd RD picks but I guess Frank Reich used some of his pull from his Philly days. I thought they’d get a tad more.
 
We now have two different teams that would allow us to move down twice... Atlanta and Philly.
I was thinking the same thing. If you can do that, then at the absolute worst you can get back at least 2 extra 2nd round picks. That would give us 4, Trade value chart shows Pick 18 and 50 equals #10. We would definitely have the ammo to possibly have 2 top 10 picks or better.
 
another Eagles draft day trade? Do they stick with Hurts or try for a shiny new Qb?

dropping down to 6 would be very solid
My guess is they give Hurts a good long look this year, and wait on drafting a QB.

I know ppl aren't going to want to hear that, and will rationalize otherwise because it would benifit the Dolphins.

I think they drafted Jalen with a plan in mind, that was to sit him for most of a year, then move on from Wentz.
 
