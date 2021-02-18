Eagles trade Wentz to Colts makes new trade partner with the Dolphins.

dol-phan007
Money is Power
- Joined
- Jan 25, 2008
- Messages
- 631
- Reaction score
- 122
Per Adam Shafter
Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me.
