Early 5 round Dolphins mock

No trades although I think there may be.

13 James Pearce Jr, Edge, Tennessee
48 Omar Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
98 Jaeden Roberts, RG, Alabama
99 Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
115 Rod Moore, FS, Michigan
149 Xavier Nwankpa, SS, Iowa
156 Zane Durant, DT, PSU

The 7ths should probably be RT, OG and TE/FB but IDK who. I hope they bring Tyrell Dodson back at LB.
 
