 Early games thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Early games thread

G

gregorygrant83

I'm considering a 2 team first half only parlay with the Ravens -4 1/2 against the Broncos and Browns -4 against the Texans. I actually wouldn't be shocked if both the Broncos and Texans failed to score more than 3 points each in the first half today.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

I will LOL if Mike White is totally pedestrian today and the Jets lose.

This isn't the first time he's played and they started the rah rah quickly.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Schleprock said:
I will LOL if Mike White is totally pedestrian today and the Jets lose.

This isn't the first time he's played and they started the rah rah quickly.
I don't care how White does; I just want the Vikings to score a lot of points. I haven't seen much rah-rah about White, but they won't shut up about their defense.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Schleprock said:
I will LOL if Mike White is totally pedestrian today and the Jets lose.

This isn't the first time he's played and they started the rah rah quickly.
I noticed Zack Wilson is inactive for the Jets. Is he hurt? I dont remember seeing him injured. Seems odd to keep your second string QB inactive.
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

gregorygrant83 said:
I'm considering a 2 team first half only parlay with the Ravens -4 1/2 against the Broncos and Browns -4 against the Texans. I actually wouldn't be shocked if both the Broncos and Texans failed to score more than 3 points each in the first half today.
Giants giving 2 1/2 at home against the Redskins.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Avigatorx said:
I noticed Zack Wilson is inactive for the Jets. Is he hurt? I dont remember seeing him injured. Seems odd to keep your second string QB inactive.
He's now their 3rd. His actions and comments 2 weeks ago after the loss sank him with the locker room and staff.

I'd wager he's done in NY
 
