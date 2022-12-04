Early games thread

Now we know who to blame if the dirty birds win.Denver is on here at 11:00a local. Think I'll read for a bit.
I don't care how White does; I just want the Vikings to score a lot of points. I haven't seen much rah-rah about White, but they won't shut up about their defense.I will LOL if Mike White is totally pedestrian today and the Jets lose.
I noticed Zack Wilson is inactive for the Jets. Is he hurt? I dont remember seeing him injured. Seems odd to keep your second string QB inactive.I will LOL if Mike White is totally pedestrian today and the Jets lose.
Giants giving 2 1/2 at home against the Redskins.I'm considering a 2 team first half only parlay with the Ravens -4 1/2 against the Broncos and Browns -4 against the Texans. I actually wouldn't be shocked if both the Broncos and Texans failed to score more than 3 points each in the first half today.
He's now their 3rd. His actions and comments 2 weeks ago after the loss sank him with the locker room and staff.
He was inactive last week as well. They moved him to QB3.