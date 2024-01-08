 Early Miami at KC Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Early Miami at KC Thread

Who gives a ****
Just another opportunity for mike McDaniel to embarrass this franchise

What kind of cringe glasses will he wear this week.
 
Deeznutts said:
We are basically a 5-11 team. We suck. We are going to get destroyed. We are quitters with no coaches
Click to expand...
Yep this is gonna completely collapse next year we need to hire a staff these guys are useless
 
Problem is we have lots of key injuries. LG out for season, C out for season, Right pass rusher out for season, left pass rusher out for season. RB1 out, WR2 out, CB 2 out. Losing Van Ginkle in the game. We have almost no pass rusher left. This injury rush is crazy. Now I do believe McDaniel and Fangio both have done some very questionable jobs all season long. And ST has lost us two games with this one.
 
Yep it is. We will run it back again
McDaniel will fire some coaches to save himself but he's the problem here.

We have nothing. No identity nothing. Everyone is hurt we are soft

This was one of the worst coached games since Philbin. Just not even close to anything competent.
 
DANTODUPER said:
Click to expand...
IMG_1098.jpeg
 
