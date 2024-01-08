Early Miami at KC Thread

BahamaFinFan78
Active Roster
So...looks like we are going to KC. Do we stand a chance? Will we have enough healthy players?
But you want me banned ?!!I don’t give a **** about that game tbh
**** this season
But you want me banned ?!!
Hahahajajaha
SorryAre you kidding?
Have never pushed for you to be banned bro
Yep this is gonna completely collapse next year we need to hire a staff these guys are uselessWe are basically a 5-11 team. We suck. We are going to get destroyed. We are quitters with no coaches
It’s going to be another lame duck season like 2011 & 2015.Yep this is gonna completely collapse next year we need to hire a staff these guys are useless
Problem is we have lots of key injuries. LG out for season, C out for season, Right pass rusher out for season, left pass rusher out for season. RB1 out, WR2 out, CB 2 out. Losing Van Ginkle in the game. We have almost no pass rusher left. This injury rush is crazy. Now I do believe McDaniel and Fangio both have done some very questionable jobs all season long. And ST has lost us two games with this one.