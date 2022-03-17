 Early Mock 1.0 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Early Mock 1.0

Jamesw

Jamesw

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2019
Messages
842
Reaction score
2,284
Age
59
Location
Bangkok
I am going to assume we sign a Tackle in Free Agency (Collins). Here is my first mock 1.0

R1- WR Olave (Ohio)
R2- OT Faalele or Petite Frere
R3- LB Walker or Luketa (Georgia/Penn State)
R4 - WR Pierce Cincinnati
R4- OL (Center) West (from Arizona)
R5- Allgeier (BYU)
R6 - OT Rosenthal Kentucky
R7 traded to move up to R6
R7 traded to move up to R6

Thoughts?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom