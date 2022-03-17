Early Mock 1.0

Jamesw
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2019
- Messages
- 842
- Reaction score
- 2,284
- Age
- 59
- Location
- Bangkok
I am going to assume we sign a Tackle in Free Agency (Collins). Here is my first mock 1.0
R1- WR Olave (Ohio)
R2- OT Faalele or Petite Frere
R3- LB Walker or Luketa (Georgia/Penn State)
R4 - WR Pierce Cincinnati
R4- OL (Center) West (from Arizona)
R5- Allgeier (BYU)
R6 - OT Rosenthal Kentucky
R7 traded to move up to R6
R7 traded to move up to R6
Thoughts?
R1- WR Olave (Ohio)
R2- OT Faalele or Petite Frere
R3- LB Walker or Luketa (Georgia/Penn State)
R4 - WR Pierce Cincinnati
R4- OL (Center) West (from Arizona)
R5- Allgeier (BYU)
R6 - OT Rosenthal Kentucky
R7 traded to move up to R6
R7 traded to move up to R6
Thoughts?