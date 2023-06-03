 Early on | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Early on

Beginning of OTA's but Chosen Anderson speed and the ability to catch the long ball as he has proven a couple of times in OTA's could really prove to be deadly for opposing defenses. Guess you could call it just another wrinkle! but his ability to catch a few early during the season would open things up even more for Hill and Waddle over the middle. Would guess defenses would start covering him with CB3 and possibly not giving him safety help, he catches a few or more than a few and it becomes a real problem that could all change how defenses cover us, now possible CB2 with safety help leaves CB3 on Waddle, however defenses look to work this out it's a problem.

Dolphins WR3 now much better than last year and makes WR1 WR2 even more deadly.
All because he decided to come here for 1 mil and change.

Could prove to be one of the best moves Grier lucked into during off-season. The cost to improvement is off the chart.
 
He’s very talented for a guy not in the starting line up.

I think this could be a sneaky big addition, for one year.

He’s got all the motivation in the world to ball out and get another decent pay day.
 
Some optimism but really going to have to see it during regular season to really believe.

If we base things on recent regular seasons Berrios has the edge in my book. Only so many WR’s are going to get snaps and throws their way with Waddle and Hill.
 
He needs us more than we need him so that's really working in our favor in terms of potential output.
 
WR3 is going to be a massive improvement over last year. Last year our WR3 was a combination of Gesicki and Sherfield. This year, it’s going to be Chosen / Berrios / Ezukanma. So much faster, more talented, and more dangerous with the ball in their hands.
 
