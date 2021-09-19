 Ease Up on Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ease Up on Tua

Any QB is going to get killed behind this line.

Don’t give me that “Tua is made of glass sh!te. Flores should unleash a first class *** whooping on the entire line, OL Line Coach included. Embarrass them all, as a group.

With all our cap room in 2022, I expect at least 2 high profile OL free agents.
 
His injury history is what it is, Grier knew that when he drafted him over Herbert!
 
Went to a movie. Got home about 14:20 Mtn. Saw the score & that Brissett threw 40 passes. Immediately, I knew Tua got injured.

Agree. This OL needs serious work.
 
While I agree with you, the same argument was made about Tanny and could be said for a number of other offensive lines around the league.
 
we will never know what we have as a team without a good o line. No excuse for this not to get fixed.
 
You guys keep thinking its normal for a QB to get blindsided throwing the ball 2 seconds after you got it... I mean it wouldnt look so bad if the backup came in the game and won it despite OL play but... oh wait...
 
I sadly agree. Ok the line ain't great but other QB,s will play well with this team. Think it's best to draft a QB next year or go get Watson if cleared. The lefty thing don't work in the NFL with a below average line and when you can't run.
 
Tua Tagovailoa injury history
— March 2018: During a spring practice before his first full season as Alabama's starter, Tagovailoa hits a lineman's helmet while throwing a pass and suffers a broken left index finger. The injury requires a quick surgery, but he misses no practice time.

— October 2018: Tagovailoa tweaks his knee during a win over Missouri. It's later revealed that he suffered a knee sprain, but he misses no time and is back in the lineup the following week against Tennessee.

— November 2018: During a late-season game against Mississippi State, Tagovailoa in the third quarter takes a hit to his left quad, the same leg of his knee injury a month prior. He sits out the rest of the game, an Alabama win, and returns the following week against The Citadel.

— December 2018: In the fourth quarter of the SEC championship game against Georgia, Alabama left tackle Jonah Williams accidentally steps on Tagovailoa's right ankle and causes an injury. Tagovailoa sits out the rest of the game and eventually has a tightrope procedure performed on his ankle so he can return for the College Football Playoff.

— October 2019: Tagovailoa suffers another right ankle injury, this time a high ankle sprain during a win over Tennessee. He again opts to undergo a tightrope procedure for a quick recovery. He misses one game (a win over Arkansas) before returning to start in Alabama's loss to LSU.

— November 2019: Toward the end of the first half of a blowout win against Mississippi State, Tagovailoa suffers the nasty hip injury that prematurely ends his college career. More on that injury below.[.quote]

www.sportingnews.com

Tua Tagovailoa injury history: A timeline of setbacks at Alabama and his Dolphins recovery

Tua Tagovailoa's injury history will hang over his head in the NFL until he shows doubters he was worth the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. SN spoke with Alabama's team surgeon to learn more about Tagovailoa's setbacks in Tuscaloosa.
www.sportingnews.com
Click to expand...
Imagine if he wasn't playing with Fort Knox for an offensive line at Alabama? How many more would there have been?

...then in 2020, he had thumb injury, and now 2021, this rib injury.

It's not a "Tua Hater!1!" thing. It's just who he is and always has been as a player. Injury prone w/ a small build.
 
Blaming Tua is the easy thing to do. Instead of fixing the oline, let's keep drafting QB's. When that QB fails because he has no time to throw and he gets hit as soon as he steps back you say "he sucks we need another". For you guys who keep calling for Watson, what did he do last year? He was on the 5th worst team. Whoever our QB is, he needs a little more help from the line.
 
