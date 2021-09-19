Ease Up on Tua

Tua Tagovailoa injury history
— March 2018
: During a spring practice before his first full season as Alabama's starter, Tagovailoa hits a lineman's helmet while throwing a pass and suffers a broken left index finger. The injury requires a quick surgery, but he misses no practice time.
— October 2018
: Tagovailoa tweaks his knee during a win over Missouri. It's later revealed that he suffered a knee sprain, but he misses no time and is back in the lineup the following week against Tennessee.
— November 2018
: During a late-season game against Mississippi State, Tagovailoa in the third quarter takes a hit to his left quad, the same leg of his knee injury a month prior. He sits out the rest of the game, an Alabama win, and returns the following week against The Citadel.
— December 2018
: In the fourth quarter of the SEC championship game against Georgia, Alabama left tackle Jonah Williams accidentally steps on Tagovailoa's right ankle and causes an injury. Tagovailoa sits out the rest of the game and eventually has a tightrope procedure
performed on his ankle so he can return for the College Football Playoff.
— October 2019
: Tagovailoa suffers another right ankle injury, this time a high ankle sprain during a win over Tennessee. He again opts to undergo a tightrope procedure for a quick recovery. He misses one game (a win over Arkansas) before returning to start in Alabama's loss to LSU.
— November 2019
: Toward the end of the first half of a blowout win against Mississippi State, Tagovailoa suffers the nasty hip injury that prematurely ends his college career. More on that injury below.[.quote]
Tua Tagovailoa's injury history will hang over his head in the NFL until he shows doubters he was worth the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. SN spoke with Alabama's team surgeon to learn more about Tagovailoa's setbacks in Tuscaloosa.
www.sportingnews.com