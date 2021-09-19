Ease Up on Tua

Blaming Tua is the easy thing to do. Instead of fixing the oline, let's keep drafting QB's. When that QB fails because he has no time to throw and he gets hit as soon as he steps back you say "he sucks we need another". For you guys who keep calling for Watson, what did he do last year? He was on the 5th worst team. Whoever our QB is, he needs a little more help from the line.