Easter presents...in LATE April

We play 4 playoff teams at home, plus the Bengals, Chiefs and Lions. We play 5 playoff teams on the road plus the Vikings. We also play the Jets twice, and we cannot count on a sweep. We currently have the 2nd hardest projected schedule in the NFL. Most unbiased people would rate our current roster as bottom 3 in the NFL.



I say all this because I think people need to be prepared for a very rough season. We are not going to be competitive in many games. Both Sullivan and Hafley have admitted that the team is rebuilding and still needs a lot of talent.



This season will be about how our coaches handle the players on and off the field. How hard are guys going to play when we are down 3 scores in the 4th? Who wants to be here long term? How does the staff develop our young players they didn’t draft (Chop, Grant, Phillips, Jonah) and the 2026 rookie class?