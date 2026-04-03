Easter presents...in LATE April

Dolphin Mule
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2021
- Messages
- 845
- Reaction score
- 1,760
- Age
- 61
- Location
- Clinton, MO
I just have a really, good feeling about Miami's GM, head coach, and others. Those now in charge are a far cry from what the Dolphins have endured for years, IMO. Looking at what Miami has as far as draft picks is amazing...and could it get better?!?!
It's now up to them to find a few starters and some good backups in the draft.
Just my feelings on this Good Friday.
Happy Easter!
It's now up to them to find a few starters and some good backups in the draft.
Just my feelings on this Good Friday.
Happy Easter!