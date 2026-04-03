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Easter presents...in LATE April

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Dolphin Mule

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I just have a really, good feeling about Miami's GM, head coach, and others. Those now in charge are a far cry from what the Dolphins have endured for years, IMO. Looking at what Miami has as far as draft picks is amazing...and could it get better?!?!
It's now up to them to find a few starters and some good backups in the draft.
Just my feelings on this Good Friday.
Happy Easter!
 
Happy Easter! Yeah, it sure is nice watching the interviews. These guys sound so competent and have a clear plan. I am stoked for the draft! I go to the Phins media page every day to see if new videos are posted. It's been a long time since I could endure watching the front office and coaches speak.
 
Horse Cart GIF by Sealed With A GIF
 
Dolphin Mule said:
I just have a really, good feeling about Miami's GM, head coach, and others. Those now in charge are a far cry from what the Dolphins have endured for years, IMO. Looking at what Miami has as far as draft picks is amazing...and could it get better?!?!
It's now up to them to find a few starters and some good backups in the draft.
Just my feelings on this Good Friday.
Happy Easter!
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April Optimism. TBT. This year will be managed expectations as we reboot.
 
Jamesw said:
I want to see:

1. Physical play
2. OL improvement
3. What we have in Willis
4. Solid coaching - in game adjustments
5. How DTs,Grant, Phillips etc are in year 2.
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For me, I want to see the defense improve. With our current (pre draft) assortment of WRs, I expect us to try and run more on 1st and 2nd downs and leave shorter 3rd downs. I don't expect us to be in many 38-34 shootouts as I think our offense could be rather low on scoring to start.

Defense has to step up and give the offense better field position and more kicks at the can.

My worry though is our defense will be on the field a lot and we will gas out in the 2nd half. Not sure if Coach is the type to use heavy rotation across the Dline but I expect us to draft a few more big boys to help out. God help us if our corners get injured.
 
JamesWsenior said:
For me, I want to see the defense improve. With our current (pre draft) assortment of WRs, I expect us to try and run more on 1st and 2nd downs and leave shorter 3rd downs. I don't expect us to be in many 38-34 shootouts as I think our offense could be rather low on scoring to start.

Defense has to step up and give the offense better field position and more kicks at the can.

My worry though is our defense will be on the field a lot and we will gas out in the 2nd half. Not sure if Coach is the type to use heavy rotation across the Dline but I expect us to draft a few more big boys to help out. God help us if our corners get injured.
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We play 4 playoff teams at home, plus the Bengals, Chiefs and Lions. We play 5 playoff teams on the road plus the Vikings. We also play the Jets twice, and we cannot count on a sweep. We currently have the 2nd hardest projected schedule in the NFL. Most unbiased people would rate our current roster as bottom 3 in the NFL.

I say all this because I think people need to be prepared for a very rough season. We are not going to be competitive in many games. Both Sullivan and Hafley have admitted that the team is rebuilding and still needs a lot of talent.

This season will be about how our coaches handle the players on and off the field. How hard are guys going to play when we are down 3 scores in the 4th? Who wants to be here long term? How does the staff develop our young players they didn’t draft (Chop, Grant, Phillips, Jonah) and the 2026 rookie class?
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
We play 4 playoff teams at home, plus the Bengals, Chiefs and Lions. We play 5 playoff teams on the road plus the Vikings. We also play the Jets twice, and we cannot count on a sweep. We currently have the 2nd hardest projected schedule in the NFL. Most unbiased people would rate our current roster as bottom 3 in the NFL.

I say all this because I think people need to be prepared for a very rough season. We are not going to be competitive in many games. Both Sullivan and Hafley have admitted that the team is rebuilding and still needs a lot of talent.

This season will be about how our coaches handle the players on and off the field. How hard are guys going to play when we are down 3 scores in the 4th? Who wants to be here long term? How does the staff develop our young players they didn’t draft (Chop, Grant, Phillips, Jonah) and the 2026 rookie class?
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Next year will be rough, no doubt, but at least we have some hope now. With Grier and Tua there was no hope.

Im just happy we have hope in the future again. The draft is likley going to be the most enjoyable part of the 2026 season. I want to see a plan or at least what looks like a plan on building this roster the right way. That starts with the Oline and the Dline. I hope they stick with their promise to build from the inside out. If they can put together a good oline, the season wont be as miserable as feared because at least we will be able to move the ball on offense.
 
I'd like some luck, please. Good scouting, good talent evaluation, good draft strategy, good coaching, etc. are all important. But, we all know supposedly great prospects getting great coaching bust out all the time, and others turn into blue chip players for unforeseen, inexplicable reasons. Can we have more than our share of those, please?
 
JamesWsenior said:
For me, I want to see the defense improve. With our current (pre draft) assortment of WRs, I expect us to try and run more on 1st and 2nd downs and leave shorter 3rd downs. I don't expect us to be in many 38-34 shootouts as I think our offense could be rather low on scoring to start.

Defense has to step up and give the offense better field position and more kicks at the can.

My worry though is our defense will be on the field a lot and we will gas out in the 2nd half. Not sure if Coach is the type to use heavy rotation across the Dline but I expect us to draft a few more big boys to help out. God help us if our corners get injured.
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I think if we hit on some draft picks the offense may surprise some people. IMO we need to double down on oline and receiver along with snagging a TE like Eli Stowers. At oline Vega Ioane, Mauioga or Pregnon would be an excellent start with anothe quality player later like Markel Bell or Blake Miller later. Receivers I like are Tate, Lemon, Cooper or Boston. 11 and 30 should be used to accomplish this. Later Bryce Lance could be had or a similar player. Some combo of Vega and Lemon or Mauigoa and Tate would add star power. Add in a TE and this offense is ready to compete. This uses 5 of our 11 picks so it's very doable. We have to hit on picks so we're very lucky Grier is gone and we have smart football guys picking our players. I'll readily admit alot has to go right! This does leave 6 picks for defense in a deep draft but we can't afford too many misses. I also have concerns about this defense looking thin.
 
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