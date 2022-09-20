Easy E Learning The F Position

Good article.Dolphins rookie receiver Erik Ezukanma might finally make his regular-season debut Sunday against Buffalo if Cedrick Wilson Jr.’s painful rib injury makes him unavailable. The Dolphins’ talent at wide receiver — and coach Mike McDaniel’s faith in former 49ers receivers Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft — aren’t the only reasons Ezukanma hasn’t been active the first two weeks. Ezukanma said last Friday that he has been asked to learn a new position. After playing the Z receiver position in training camp and preseason, he said that in recent weeks, he also has been asked to learn the F receiver position. “Cedrick is the starting F and he doesn’t have a main backup,” Ezukanma said. “F is one of the hardest positions to learn. The F is the adjuster who moves inside or outside. I was playing [only] Z in preseason.” Ezukanma said not playing — or even being active — has been “a bit frustrating. [Before the Patriots opener], I was really down on myself.” But he also appreciates the coaching staff’s thinking, because it takes time to learn a new position. “I understand it,” he said. “I have to prove I can learn the playbook. There’s a learning curve.”Ezukanma said he continues to get work at the Z receiver position, too. He knows that understanding how to play both Z and F will increase his versatility and value to the team.More in the link.