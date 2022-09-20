 Easy E Learning The F Position | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Easy E Learning The F Position

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Good article.


Dolphins rookie receiver Erik Ezukanma might finally make his regular-season debut Sunday against Buffalo if Cedrick Wilson Jr.’s painful rib injury makes him unavailable. The Dolphins’ talent at wide receiver — and coach Mike McDaniel’s faith in former 49ers receivers Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft — aren’t the only reasons Ezukanma hasn’t been active the first two weeks. Ezukanma said last Friday that he has been asked to learn a new position. After playing the Z receiver position in training camp and preseason, he said that in recent weeks, he also has been asked to learn the F receiver position. “Cedrick is the starting F and he doesn’t have a main backup,” Ezukanma said. “F is one of the hardest positions to learn. The F is the adjuster who moves inside or outside. I was playing [only] Z in preseason.” Ezukanma said not playing — or even being active — has been “a bit frustrating. [Before the Patriots opener], I was really down on myself.” But he also appreciates the coaching staff’s thinking, because it takes time to learn a new position. “I understand it,” he said. “I have to prove I can learn the playbook. There’s a learning curve.”
Ezukanma said he continues to get work at the Z receiver position, too. He knows that understanding how to play both Z and F will increase his versatility and value to the team.

More in the link.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Yeah Coach mentioned it last weeks presser..

Once this kid gets on the field, omgoodness..That toughness, that contact balance and core strenghth he has, that breakin tackle ability, sheeeeet, upgrade from wilson.

Lights out
 
TheRevoltingBlob

TheRevoltingBlob

djphinfan said:
Yeah Coach mentioned it last weeks presser..

Once this kid gets on the field, omgoodness..That toughness, that contact balance and core strenghth he has, that breakin tackle ability, sheeeeet, upgrade from wilson.

Lights out
I’ve still been so hyped about our speedsters the past 3 days… think I forgot we even had EZ.

Having to cover Hill/Waddle and then deal with the bruising after the catch ability of EZ is not going to be fun for defenses once he gets everything down.

Really hope he develops into what we think he can be bc he’s a perfect complement. Another (bigger) YAC guy with a completely different style.
 
SmokyFin

SmokyFin

I know it's still early to judge wilson especially since most of the balls will go to hill and waddle but i think we might have been better off re-signing Jarvis landry. He's looked good for NO so far.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

SmokyFin said:
I know it's still early to judge wilson especially since most of the balls will go to hill and waddle but i think we might have been better off re-signing Jarvis landry. He's looked good for NO so far.
That would have been great. But Wilson should be a stud once he shakes off the ribs.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

TheRevoltingBlob said:
I’ve still been so hyped about our speedsters the past 3 days… think I forgot we even had EZ.

Having to cover Hill/Waddle and then deal with the bruising after the catch ability of EZ is not going to be fun for defenses once he gets everything down.

Really hope he develops into what we think he can be bc he’s a perfect complement. Another (bigger) YAC guy with a completely different style.
That’s why I want him on the field so bad, it’s that toughness and attitude he plays with when he’s dragging defenders for yardage, that’s the element I want that we don’t have
 
Danny

Danny

I don’t expect too much from EZ just yet but he has the potential to be a great complement to all that speed that we have now for the next few years
 
Travis34

Travis34

This might be his week to make some plays!

Cant wait for him to get a season under his belt

Gotta say, I did expect a little more from Wilson, but indeed most of the targets are going to who they need to be
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

djphinfan said:
That’s why I want him on the field so bad, it’s that toughness and attitude he plays with when he’s dragging defenders for yardage, that’s the element I want that we don’t have
His hands looked pretty strong in the pre-season too, on the little I saw of him.

I'll take your word for what he'll bring to the offense...and join you in hoping he gets ready and out there soon.
 
T

The Ghost

He’s an X-factor for sure.

Tua needs a big target at WR. I have a lot of confidence that he’s a “me or nobody” WR and that he will come down with those contested balls or at least ensure the opponent doesn’t. Love the physicality he offers.

He should be a handful for any nickel DBs, let alone starting boundary corners.

I would expect him to dominate someone like Nik Needham were he to face him in game.

His mistakes will be inevitable but I’m ready for the upside to shine this weekend. Especially with Tre’Davious White and Micah Hyde not on the field.

If you come out and complete your first 5 or 6 passes to Gesicki, Ezukanma and Edmonds/Mostert…..you have them right where you want them. Thinking/worrying.
 
