 Eat your Crow Here | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Eat your Crow Here

S

steviey01

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
1,894
Reaction score
2,617
Age
63
Location
edmonton
This is a thread for all those knee jerk reaction posters who went wild on Finheaven the last few days while we all waited for the Vic Fangio decision to be finalized. Please feel free to take your pennance for your absurd, conspiracy laden, premature, wildly derogatory posts here. You may feel much better once you have purged. (Or some may not) For those who are too embarrassed to take responsibility for their positions...well, we'll know who you are. I accept your thanks in advance for creating the space for you to grow as a person and a poster.
 
Goonies

Goonies

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
4,039
Reaction score
4,508
Location
Miami,FL
Feverdream said:
Just an observation... for the most part, those that hyperventilated are the same ones who ALWAYS do this. Some of them have an anti-Grier agenda, and the rest mostly just show up at FH to vent.
Click to expand...
I’ve been anti Grier since he was head of scouting.
 
Nublar7

Nublar7

Retired FinHeaven Staff
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2003
Messages
36,187
Reaction score
3,812
Location
120 mi west of Costa Rica
I think the worry, heartbreak and concern was a bit warranted by people on this. We got a report that it was a done deal on Sunday and then like an hour later it was "not so fast". Then days went by with the only real news that the Broncos and 49ers might be getting in the mix. There have also been a lot of times in Dolphins history that things fall apart and for some reason nothing is ever just easy for this franchise. Even if the end result is what we all wanted, and the Dolphins knew what was happening and not concerned, it was hard not to be worried as a fan and outside perspective.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
20,259
Reaction score
21,896
The Ghost said:
Daycare let out early today?

This should go well until the lock.

I'll admit it, I really liked Charles Harris as a prospect before we drafted him.

Since I like to brag about my hits, I always like to point out my misses too.
Click to expand...
I liked TJ Watts better, but I also thought Harris was a good prospect.
 
S

steviey01

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
1,894
Reaction score
2,617
Age
63
Location
edmonton
Nublar7 said:
I think the worry, heartbreak and concern was a bit warranted by people on this. We got a report that it was a done deal on Sunday and then like an hour later it was "not so fast". Then days went by with the only real news that the Broncos and 49ers might be getting in the mix. There have also been a lot of times in Dolphins history that things fall apart and for some reason nothing is ever just easy for this franchise. Even if the end result is what we all wanted, and the Dolphins knew what was happening and not concerned, it was hard not to be worried as a fan and outside perspective.
Click to expand...
Ummm, ya. I'd agree with you if it was "worry, heartbreak and concern." Maybe that's the case for you - but for some...it was downright ugly. C'mon boys, get er done. You will feel better! Trust me - its the final step in the Finheaven Enema! Got to flush that hatred right outta your soul!
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
12,231
Reaction score
27,514
If nothing else... people should take one thing from this-- this regime does NOT get involved in press battles. They didn't when Hoard wanted more money, they didn't this time either. These guys practice complete lockdown when it comes to anything controversial.
If you are one of those guys who believe that the team OWES us a real time explanation... prepare to be disappointed.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
3,899
Reaction score
5,817
Age
59
Location
Charlottesville, VA
I think many of us were just having fun with the humor of the entire thread.
fire abandon thread GIF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom