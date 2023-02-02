Eat your Crow Here

I think the worry, heartbreak and concern was a bit warranted by people on this. We got a report that it was a done deal on Sunday and then like an hour later it was "not so fast". Then days went by with the only real news that the Broncos and 49ers might be getting in the mix. There have also been a lot of times in Dolphins history that things fall apart and for some reason nothing is ever just easy for this franchise. Even if the end result is what we all wanted, and the Dolphins knew what was happening and not concerned, it was hard not to be worried as a fan and outside perspective.