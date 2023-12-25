Eating Crow on Fangio

marino13zach54
Someone serve me up a buffet of crow. Fangio was really rubbing me the wrong way early on.
The greatest sign of any coordinator worth his metal is the ability to adjust. In the first half, it was looking like Lamb was going to single-handily defeat us. Second half? Hell, I forgot Lamb was even dressed till late in the 4th.
So, I got my bib on & spoon ready.
