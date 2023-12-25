 Eating Crow on Fangio | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Eating Crow on Fangio

Someone serve me up a buffet of crow. Fangio was really rubbing me the wrong way early on.

The greatest sign of any coordinator worth his metal is the ability to adjust. In the first half, it was looking like Lamb was going to single-handily defeat us. Second half? Hell, I forgot Lamb was even dressed till late in the 4th.

So, I got my bib on & spoon ready.
 
Love the Job Fangio has done.

I was critical early in the season because we never blitzed.... He has evolved a little and we now blitz more.

To me we had so many people injured on defence to start the season it was impossible to see if Fangio was the right guy for Miami.

Now that players are back in the lineup... .We have seen this team dominatee defensively.
 
No eating Crow needed. Fans can have opinions that change too.

Fangio was learning his players early.

Players were learning to play fast under Fangio’s scheme.

Defense got a shutdown corner and alpha leader added to it in Ramsey.

Players and Coaches grow as the season goes on. Thankfully, this defense is growing together instead of falling apart.

#finsup
 
Still not sold on Fangio. The simple thought that you can run zone coverage on one of the best WRs in the league AGAIN and thinking there will miraculously be some different outcome is just silly.

Good on him for dialing up more pressure as the game wore on. Not sure what the Cowboys were thinking bailing on Lambs routes. It almost seemed like the rain helped us immensely in that aspect.
 
Thought Lamb was gonna do what Diggs did to us earlier this year. Wow we adjusted
That or Dak failed. In any case, I was happy to see Howard pick up Lamb on the other side of the field when Ramsey passed him over. That's an adjustment to Diggs and Adams and Hopkins running free.
 
100% agreed. I'm so much happier with this offense than Flores's "**** it, blitz everyone... or play 20 yards off coverage" defense...

That last TD on Ramsey was just an amazing throw and catch. I'll take Ramsey one-on-one on anyone anytime.
 
No eating Crow needed. Fans can have opinions that change too.

Fangio was learning his players early.

Players were learning to play fast under Fangio’s scheme.

Defense got a shutdown corner and alpha leader added to it in Ramsey.

Players and Coaches grow as the season goes on. Thankfully, this defense is growing together instead of falling apart.

#finsup
Since Ramsey, he's had 10 minutes of bad scheme (TEN). Other than that he's been quite good
 
