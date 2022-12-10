 Eazy E This Week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Eazy E This Week

I wouldn't count on it. He may, or may not be active, but I doubt he will be a big part of the gameplan.

Craycraft has a grand total of 13 targets for the entire season, so I really don't see any big void left by his absence.

If anything, I would think MG might see more opportunities in this particular situation.
 
I'd say Sherfield probably gets an increase in the gameplan, especially after last week's game opener
 
Unless you heard something from inside, I doubt it.


But I wouldreally like ike to see EZ out there making some catches from the Tua man.
 
Only one ball. Hill and waddle are getting most of them with Sherfield sealing up #3.
 
Or Sherfield who's becoming more active as of late... :shrug:
 
I watched Wilson last year and he was a solid slot guy. Really surprised he failed to crack that role here
 
Does anyone know...is Sherfield on a one year deal?
He's a guy- for the right price- I'd like to see back next year.
I know it will be tight though. He might be a luxury we can't afford.
 
