Eazy E This Week

Fam, looks like Eazy W will get some okay this week with Cravraft doubtful. Maybe he can add another level to our offense
I wouldn't count on it. He may, or may not be active, but I doubt he will be a big part of the gameplan.
Craycraft has a grand total of 13 targets for the entire season, so I really don't see any big void left by his absence.
If anything, I would think MG might see more opportunities in this particular situation.
