The NFL is an economy. FA, the draft, scheme tendencies.



Knowing that schemes and money allocation tendencies tend to reverse when everyone catches up.



Going against the grain while executing properly is the formula. Even talking about team building. Doing different things. Teams prepare for 31 teams. If yours is a deviation, teams won't be able to counter you effectively.



Exploiting the system instead of fighting it makes sense too.



If everyone likes X, Y type of player then that will result in scarcity and prices going up. While other players who are good at other things will be passed on.



That's how BB got on top and remains there, he understands this. That's why he stuck with the 3-4 when everyone switched to the 4-3 and then everyone thought the 3-4 was some sort of 'new thing'. That's why he will go run heavy on you.



Everyone saying RBs are obsolete or that big front 7 players with little pass rush 'suck' cause they don't get sacks should pay more attention to their own words and realize that IS the formula.



Having said that, most college RBs are unbalanced. Either they come from pass first offenses and have no frame, running instincts and vision or they are the feature of their offense and aren't used to pass blocking.



I want to see what Samaje Perine has to him but in general, I think larger bruising backs who are natural runners who were cow bell backs in college and that hardly made it to the field during their rookie contracts because they had to work on their pass blocking, route running and lack top end speed (ala Legarrette Blount) are what we will be aiming for in FA.



Indeed, RBs are a dime a dozen. If the market dictates a low going price, a draft pick might be too rich! You probably should get a cheap FA instead. But not the big names, more like Perine, the ones who haven't shown what they got yet.