EDGE and LBs: Best scheme fit

Hello all

As I try to grow my football knowledge, this is the most recent question I have been working on:

From this coming draft, which LB and EDGE players are the best scheme fits for what the Dolphins defense does? And in which round would you project that player to be taken?

I would prefer to stay away from people's personal preferences and claims of who they would take at what pick- we have so many threads on that- but I would like to focus on a player's skill set, how it matches a Dolphins LB/EDGE spot, and in what round you can see that player being selected by any team.

Also, feel free to name players who don't fit AT ALL, as someone we should avoid- because they would be a square peg in a round hole.

For me, I have been wondering about Errol Thompson as a late round developmental type to replace McKinney in a year or two- so to me this begs the question, "Is Thompson a fit?" and what round does his skill set get him picked?

Thanks all, in advance.