 Edmunds Not Getting Tagged Headed To FA. Needs To Be A Phin | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Edmunds Not Getting Tagged Headed To FA. Needs To Be A Phin

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
20,485
Reaction score
22,473
Would love to have him. Of all the free agents so far, Edmunds would be #1 on my list.

But Miami has to be careful. What's happening with the Rams shows that the bill eventually comes due.

It's an interesting time for the Dolphins. The window is clearly open.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,624
Reaction score
70,108
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Mach2 said:
So another thread where dissenting opinions are not allowed?........lol

View attachment 133192
Click to expand...
I'm simply stating that an understanding of how the cap works should be required before commenting. It's not that arduous of a concept. Though, you still get those uninformed "we can't afford him" style of posts from those who have no knowledge of how it works and simply look at the current cap number as a static number. We can free up money instantly if we have someone that is worth freeing it up for. We're not going to free it up just to have it though. Grier was quoted saying this on the Travis podcast last week.
 
John813

John813

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
2,006
Reaction score
2,408
Curious if Edmunds is the #1 LB on the FA market or is it still Wagner for a short term gain?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,624
Reaction score
70,108
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
19,934
Reaction score
47,386
Age
58
Location
My own little world
Fin-Loco said:
I'm simply stating that an understanding of how the cap works should be required before commenting. It's not that arduous of a concept. Though, you still get those uninformed "we can't afford him" style of posts from those who have no knowledge of how it works and simply look at the current cap number as a static number. We can free up money instantly if we have someone that is worth freeing it up for. We're not going to free it up just to have it though. Grier was quoted saying this on the Travis podcast last week.
Click to expand...
I like the player but same as any player, cost is a factor

I agree, many do not understand the intricacies of the cap, and possible manipulation thereof.

Thing is, that's true of ppl who say "the cap is fiction", as well.

Now, there are those who are of the opinion of screw the future, go all in now. I understand that philosophy, though I don't agree. The odds of winning a championship are against, so I'm not going to trade years of having a chance for one year of a slightly better chance.

As to Edmunds, specifically, very good player. Spotrac has an 11m per valuation. I could go along with that. If he's looking for, or gets an offer of 15+m, then I'm out.
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
2,258
Reaction score
6,336
I like Edmunds. At $11 million, I’d gladly take him. I’m happy with any one of Bobby Wagner, Lavonte David, or Edmunds. But I definitely want one of them.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,624
Reaction score
70,108
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Mach2 said:
I like the player but same as any player, cost is a factor

I agree, many do not understand the intricacies of the cap, and possible manipulation thereof.

Thing is, that's true of ppl who say "the cap is fiction", as well.

Now, there are those who are of the opinion of screw the future, go all in now. I understand that philosophy, though I don't agree. The odds of winning a championship are against, so I'm not going to trade years of having a chance for one year of a slightly better chance.

As to Edmunds, specifically, very good player. Spotrac has an 11m per valuation. I could go along with that. If he's looking for, or gets an offer of 15+m, then I'm out.
Click to expand...
I agree with your thoughts. I think there is a certain $ where it's irresponsible to sign a player. However, there are so many creative options to free the cap as well as mitigate the new player's impact on it (as an example to max out the guaranteed money to keep his salary low as guaranteed money can be spread over 5 years). Edmunds, at his young age should be the cape buffalo we're hunting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom