 Edmunds Not Getting Tagged Headed To FA. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Edmunds Not Getting Tagged Headed To FA.

Fin-Loco said:
To all of those uncreative souls who want to intentionally not understand how easy it is for us to free up the cap space to get him, twaddle along. Needs to be a Phin.
So another thread where dissenting opinions are not allowed?........lol

Would love to have him. Of all the free agents so far, Edmunds would be #1 on my list.

But Miami has to be careful. What's happening with the Rams shows that the bill eventually comes due.

It's an interesting time for the Dolphins. The window is clearly open.
 
Mach2 said:
So another thread where dissenting opinions are not allowed?........lol

I'm simply stating that an understanding of how the cap works should be required before commenting. It's not that arduous of a concept. Though, you still get those uninformed "we can't afford him" style of posts from those who have no knowledge of how it works and simply look at the current cap number as a static number. We can free up money instantly if we have someone that is worth freeing it up for. We're not going to free it up just to have it though. Grier was quoted saying this on the Travis podcast last week.
 
Fin-Loco said:
I'm simply stating that an understanding of how the cap works should be required before commenting. It's not that arduous of a concept. Though, you still get those uninformed "we can't afford him" style of posts from those who have no knowledge of how it works and simply look at the current cap number as a static number. We can free up money instantly if we have someone that is worth freeing it up for. We're not going to free it up just to have it though. Grier was quoted saying this on the Travis podcast last week.
I like the player but same as any player, cost is a factor

I agree, many do not understand the intricacies of the cap, and possible manipulation thereof.

Thing is, that's true of ppl who say "the cap is fiction", as well.

Now, there are those who are of the opinion of screw the future, go all in now. I understand that philosophy, though I don't agree. The odds of winning a championship are against, so I'm not going to trade years of having a chance for one year of a slightly better chance.

As to Edmunds, specifically, very good player. Spotrac has an 11m per valuation. I could go along with that. If he's looking for, or gets an offer of 15+m, then I'm out.
 
Mach2 said:
I like the player but same as any player, cost is a factor

I agree, many do not understand the intricacies of the cap, and possible manipulation thereof.

Thing is, that's true of ppl who say "the cap is fiction", as well.

Now, there are those who are of the opinion of screw the future, go all in now. I understand that philosophy, though I don't agree. The odds of winning a championship are against, so I'm not going to trade years of having a chance for one year of a slightly better chance.

As to Edmunds, specifically, very good player. Spotrac has an 11m per valuation. I could go along with that. If he's looking for, or gets an offer of 15+m, then I'm out.
I agree with your thoughts. I think there is a certain $ where it's irresponsible to sign a player. However, there are so many creative options to free the cap as well as mitigate the new player's impact on it (as an example to max out the guaranteed money to keep his salary low as guaranteed money can be spread over 5 years). Edmunds, at his young age should be the cape buffalo we're hunting.
 
