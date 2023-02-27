Edmunds Not Getting Tagged Headed To FA.

I like the player but same as any player, cost is a factor



I agree, many do not understand the intricacies of the cap, and possible manipulation thereof.



Thing is, that's true of ppl who say "the cap is fiction", as well.



Now, there are those who are of the opinion of screw the future, go all in now. I understand that philosophy, though I don't agree. The odds of winning a championship are against, so I'm not going to trade years of having a chance for one year of a slightly better chance.



As to Edmunds, specifically, very good player. Spotrac has an 11m per valuation. I could go along with that. If he's looking for, or gets an offer of 15+m, then I'm out.